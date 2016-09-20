Additive Manufacturing in Automotive Industry Worth $1.1B by 2019

PUNE, India, September 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

A new research "Additive Manufacturing Market Opportunities in Automotive Industry - 2016" says as 3D printing industry at large continues to transition towards a manufacturing technology, one of the top targets for vertically-integrating print solutions developers is the automotive industry. With an enormous global manufacturing footprint, the automotive industry is both one of the most historically well-established users of classic 3D printing technology for rapid prototyping, as well as one of the most ripe targets for additive innovation over the next decade.

A flurry of potentially disruptive activity has taken place over the last two years, setting the stage for the automotive industry to become one of the biggest markets for 3D printing and additive manufacturing technology over the next decade.

In this report "Additive Manufacturing Market Opportunities in Automotive Industry - 2016" -the second edition of the first deep dive market research study to focus exclusively on 3DP in the auto industry analysts lays out a roadmap for a divergent adoption path for 3D printing with an eye on automobile production, along the way identifying the major opportunities and resulting commercial implications.

This report is based on both an extensive insider interviewing program conducted with current and potential users of 3D printing technology in the automotive sector, as well as the application of latest standardized 3D printing opportunity forecasting methodology. Included in this comprehensive report are the following:

Ten-year 3D printing opportunity and market data forecasts in volume and value terms. These cover hardware, materials, software, and services. Competitive market shares for leading 3D printing entities in the automotive industry for hardware sales by technology and install bases. Identification and discussion of scenario-based outcomes for 3D printing adoption in the automotive industry, highlighted by an analysis of the future of the current market trajectory as well as a potentially disruptive and emerging divergent market trajectory.

Identification and analysis of major automotive stakeholder implementation strategies for 3D printing technology. Discussion and analysis on the latest in 3D printing technology develop to support expanded composites manufacturing for automobile applications. Discussion of key automotive industry trends affecting the overall outlook for adoption of 3D printing technology, including macroeconomic factors, light weighting trends, automobile design evolution, and competition from traditional manufacturing technologies.

Among the latest identified trends in the additive automotive sector considered in this report are:

Growth in demand for suitable composite manufacturing solutions for more mainstream automobiles, and response by the 3D printing community in terms of the latest approaches and potential of 3D printed carbon, glass, and natural fiber composites. Integration of road-ready 3D printed components in low volume consumer automobiles, and potential for expansion in these applications.

Value assessment of metal 3D printed hard tooling for injection and compression molding using advanced geometry to improve traditional automobile manufacturing. Effects of increased access to 3D printing technologies in material extrusion and polymer powder bed fusion segments through lower cost printers in both desktop and production oriented hardware categories. Convergence of next generation automobile concepts such as driverless technologies, electrification, and the societal shift in perception of mobility with 3D printed automobile production

All in all this is the most extensive exploration of where the opportunities will be found in additive automotive solutions and products in the next decade. It will be regarded as essential reading for everyone in the value chain for 3D-printed automotive products.

