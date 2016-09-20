

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast has confirmed the rumors of its plans to launch its own MVNO cellular service.



Comcast CEO Briant Roberts, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia investor conference, said the company plans to launch its 'network' by mid-2017.



Roberts said its Wireless phone service will take use of its 15 million Wi-Fi hotspots and also lease airwaves of Verizon Wireless network.



Roberts did not disclose any pricing details or details about the rollouts, however, said the product will mainly focus on its existing base of cable customers.



