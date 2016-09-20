Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Blood Glucose Meters 2016 MedCore" report to their offering.

The value of the blood glucose meter market increased in 2015 and modest growth is expected to continue over the forecast period, driven by increasing unit sales and limited by ASP erosion. Unit sales growth will be driven by the increasing patient population and as a result, increasing number of diabetics that are testing their blood glucose levels.

However, unit sales growth will be moderated by the continuing trend of manufacturers giving away complimentary meters to patients, in order to promote test strip sales. ASP erosion will also be driven by the existence of complimentary meters and by the growth of low-price competitors in the blood glucose meter market.

Blood glucose meters are electronic devices that analyze a small drop of blood that is drawn using a lancet and lancing device. The blood is placed on a small disposable test strip that is inserted into the blood glucose meter, which reads the level of glucose in the blood. The blood glucose meter is battery-powered and fits in the palm of the hand. When the blood is placed on the strip, it flows in through capillary action. The electrochemical reaction between the test strip and the blood determines the blood glucose concentration reported as milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or millimoles per liter (mmol/L).

