According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global high temperature superconducting (HTS) wires market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The report categorizes the global HTS wires market into three major application segments. They are:

Healthcare

R&D

Electronics

The global HTS wires market for healthcare expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

The number of MRI installations globally is increasing at a rapid pace and will continue to increase during the forecast period at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. HTS wires have enabled the development of powerful MRI machines and increased the field strength of these equipment from the conventional 1.5T to 3T and even beyond. For example, the Imaging of Neuro Disease Using High Field MR and Contrastophores (INUMAC) project, on completion, will be able to generate 11.75 T, which is almost four times the strength of the magnetic field generated by the latest MRI machines. This project was possible due to the availability of HTS wires and their power to generate high superconducting magnets. About 200 km of HTS wires were ordered for the INUMAC project.

Apart from MRI, other healthcare equipment integrating HTS wires are ultra-low field magnetic resonance imaging (ULF-MRI), magnetoencephalography (MEG), MSI, MCG, and nuclear magnetic resonance imaging (NMRI). All these are upcoming diagnostic equipment used in the healthcare segment which actively involve the integration of HTS wires for the manufacture of superconducting magnets capable of generating high magnetic fields.

According to Navin Rajendra, an industry expert for embedded systems research at Technavio, "The adoption of magnetic field-based diagnostic equipment is the highest in APAC, especially in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Japan. The contribution of the healthcare segment is three times more than that of other applications combined in terms of the consumption of HTS and is likely to increase further during the forecast period."

R&D

The global HTS wires market for R&D was valued at over USD 297 million in 2015 and is expected to decline to 176 million by 2020.

Leading companies such as Superconductor Technologies, AMSC, SuperPower, SUNAM, Sumitomo Electric, and Fujikura were investing heavily in the R&D of HTS wires to commercialize them and make them compatible across different applications, especially after the advent of 2G HTS wires in 2006. The main purpose of investment in research and development was to commercialize the wires. As HTS wires have already been adopted in different applications such as healthcare, electronics, transportation, investors are now focusing on reducing the manufacturing cost of HTS wires to increase the adoption of these wires across the globe.

Therefore, companies and other research institutions are reducing their investments in the R&D of HTS wires. Thus, the R&D segment will see a sharp decline during the forecast period, and the investments will be directed toward other segments for further adoption and commercialization of HTS wires.

Electronics

The global HTS wires market for electronics is expected to reach USD 300 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The adoption of HTS wires in the electronics segment is high, and this trend will continue during the forecast period. The major devices in the electronics segment that require HTS wires are AC and DC cables; fault-current limiters (FCL); the wind, utility and hydro power generators; and transformers.

There are a number of projects being commissioned globally that require HTS wires for the generation of electricity. For instance, the US Department of Energy (DOE) has collaborated with different companies to sponsor projects showcasing the use of HTS cables in order to modernize electricity transmission and distribution systems. Electric utility companies in different cities of the US such as Albany, New York; Columbus, Ohio; and Long Island, New York host these projects. Similar projects are being undertaken in Germany, China, Japan, and South Korea, and more countries are expected to follow the trend during the forecast period.

"HTS wires are also being adopted for generating energy from renewable sources such as wind farms and large solar arrays to make energy storage more scalable and efficient via superconducting magnetic energy storage," says Navin.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's hardware and semiconductor research analysts in this report are:

Superconductor Technologies

AMSC

SuperPower

SUNAM

