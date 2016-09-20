International Fiscal Association (IFA) Congress Madrid: Bloomberg BNA To Spotlight State Aid Cases

ARLINGTON, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --In advance of the 70th Congress of the International Fiscal Association (IFA) in Madrid, Bloomberg BNA is spotlighting its focus on EU state aid cases at the conference, taking place 25-30 September at the Feria de Madrid -North Convention andCongress Centre.

"In the wake of the European Commission's recent ruling against Apple, Inc., transfer pricing issues remain front and center as the Commission continues its aggressive probe into multinationals' tax agreements with several EU member states," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, Vice President and General Manager, Bloomberg BNA Tax & Accounting. "As a premier provider of international tax research, we are uniquely positioned to assemble this distinguished panel of experts to discuss the latest developments in a number of cases that have the potential to dramatically impact transfer pricing planning."

On Tuesday, 27 September from 16:00 to 17:15, Bloomberg BNA will convene a panel of experts with diverse perspectives representing the European Commission, the U.S. Treasury and law firms in EU countries with outstanding state aid cases to shed light on this volatile issue. Panelists include:

Karl Soukup , Director, Directorate General Competition, European Commission

, Director, Directorate General Competition, European Commission Robert Stack , Deputy Assistant Secretary (International Tax Affairs), U.S. Department of Treasury

, Deputy Assistant Secretary (International Tax Affairs), U.S. Department of Treasury Joe Duffy , Partner, Matheson, Dublin

, Partner, Matheson, Pascal Faes, Esq. , Tax Partner, NautaDutilh, Brussels

, Tax Partner, NautaDutilh, Jacques Malherbe , Liedekerke, Brussels

, Liedekerke, Peter Moons, Esq. , Partner, Loyens & Loeff, Luxembourg

, Partner, Loyens & Loeff, Kevin Bell , Senior Reporter, Bloomberg BNA (moderator)

Bloomberg BNA will also be hosting a special reception to honor its network of Tax Management Portfolio®authors and contributors from across the globe. The event takes place at the Hotel Ritz on Monday, 26 September from 17:30 - 20:15. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with prominent thought leaders in tax and share perspectives on key international tax issues.

Bloomberg BNA, a Gold Sponsor of the Congress, is exhibiting at the event and will be showcasing its Premier International Tax Library. This comprehensive research solution features content developed by leading in-country experts, including the Tax Management Portfolios, BEPS Tracker, practice tools, primary source materials, and essential news and analysis of current issues.

