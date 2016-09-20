Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Overview for Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment and Drug Delivery 2016 MedView" report to their offering.

Diabetes mellitus is a multifaceted disease that yields various approaches in terms of diagnosis, treatment and drug delivery. Products for maintenance and treatment of diabetes can be of high volume and low cost or of relatively low volume and high cost.

The European diabetes diagnosis, treatment and drug delivery market increased in 2015 and growth is expected to persist over the forecast period. Market growth will be driven by the growing prevalence of diabetes in Europe and technological advancements made in certain segments, particularly insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). Limitations to market growth include pricing pressure due to increased competition in the test strip and pen needle segments, as well as budgetary pressure to decrease diabetes expenditure of national healthcare organizations.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

European Market For Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment And Drug Delivery

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

1. Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Types Of Diabetes

2.1.2 Diabetes Complications

2.1.3 Risk Factors Associated With Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes

2.1.4 Signs And Symptoms

2.1.5 Diabetes Monitoring

2.1.6 Treatment

2.1.7 Drug Delivery Systems

3. European Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment And Drug Delivery Market Overview

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Trend Analysis

3.3 Currency Exchange Rate

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.2 Market Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.6 Mergers And Acquisitions

4. Country Profiles

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1.1 Population

4.1.1.2 Gdp Per Capita

4.1.1.3 Units

Companies Mentioned

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Roche

Johnson Johnson

Eli Lilly

Abbott

Ascensia

Becton Dickinson

Medtronic

Menarini

DexCom

Ypsomed

Insulet

Artsana

B. Braun

Terumo



