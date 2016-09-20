Global Animal Biotechnology Technologies, Markets and Companies Report 2015-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

This report describes and evaluates animal biotechnology and its application in veterinary medicine and pharmaceuticals as well as improvement in food production. Knowledge of animal genetics is important in the application of biotechnology to manage genetic disorders and improve animal breeding. Genomics, proteomics and bioinformatics are also being applied to animal biotechnology.

Transgenic technologies are used for improving milk production and the meat in farm animals as well as for creating models of human diseases. Transgenic animals are used for the production of proteins for human medical use. Biotechnology is applied to facilitate xenotransplantation from animals to humans. Genetic engineering is done in farm animals and nuclear transfer technology has become an important and preferred method for cloning animals.There is discussion of in vitro meat production by culture

Biotechnology has potential applications in the management of several animal diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, classical swine fever, avian flu and bovine spongiform encephalopathy. The most important biotechnology-based products consist of vaccines, particularly genetically engineered or DNA vaccines. Gene therapy for diseases of pet animals is a fast developing area because many of the technologies used in clinical trials humans were developed in animals and many of the diseases of cats and dogs are similar to those in humans.RNA interference technology is now being applied for research in veterinary medicine

Molecular diagnosis is assuming an important place in veterinary practice. Polymerase chain reaction and its modifications are considered to be important. Fluorescent in situ hybridization and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays are also widely used. Newer biochip-based technologies and biosensors are also finding their way in veterinary diagnostics.

Biotechnology products are approved by the Center for Veterinary Medicine of the FDA. Regulatory issues relevant to animal biotechnology are described.

Approximately 123 companies have been identified to be involved in animal biotechnology and are profiled in the report. These are a mix of animal healthcare companies and biotechnology companies. Top companies in this area are identified and ranked. Information is given about the research activities of 11 veterinary and livestock research institutes. Important 108 collaborations in this area are shown.

Share of biotechnology-based products and services in 2015 is analyzed and the market is projected to 2025.

The text is supplemented with 35 tables and 5 figures.Selected 260 references from the literature are appended.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction to Animal Biotechnology

Introduction

Historical evolution of animal biotechnology

Basics of biotechnology

DNA

RNA

Genes

Single nucleotide polymorphisms

Copy number variations in the genome

DNA sequences

Gene expression

Gene regulation

Proteins

Functions of proteins

Recombinant proteins

Monoclonal antibodies

Animal genetics

Molecular genetics

Twinning in cattle

Pig genetics

Genetic studies in dogs

Animal genomics

Avian genomes

The mouse genome

The dog genome

Sequencing of the dog genome

Comparison of genomes of healthy and diseased dogs

Analysis of DNA copy number variation

The cat genome

Marsupial genomes

Genome of the Tibetan antelope

Genomes of non-human primates

Chimpanzee genome

Genome of the rhesus macaque

Genome of gorilla

Livestock genomics

Bovine genome

Bovine SNP map

1,000 Bull Genomes Project

Bovine stomach microbiome genes

Camel genome

Goat genome

Horse genome

Pig genome

Sheep genome

Chicken genome

Turkey genome

Salmon genome

SNP genotyping arrays for Atlantic salmon

Sequencing the Coho salmon genome

Whale genome

Priority genome list of the National Human Genome Research Institute

Animal proteomics

Applications of proteomics in animals

Caseins in goat milk

Lactic acid bacteria

Applications of proteomics in animal healthcare

Antigenomics

Bioinformatics

Nanobiotechnology and animal health

Biomarkers and animal health

Animal biotechnology in relation to other technologies

2. Application of Biotechnology in Animals

Introduction

Applications of animal genomics

Bovine ankyrin 1 gene and beef tenderness

Chicken breeding based on genomics

Genomics of disease resistance

Genome wide associations and milk production in cows

Low cost genotyping for genetic improvement in dairy cattle

SNPs and longevity in dairy cattle

Share genomic data to improve cattle breeding programs

Statistical genomics to improve breeding

Genetic engineering

Livestock improvement by genetic engineering

Disease control by genetic engineering

Limitations and precautions for genetic engineering

Transgenic animal technology

Cloning animals

Nuclear transfer technology

Nuclear bisection for cloning

Zona-free cloning method

Abnormalities in cloned animals

Cloning from embyonic cells

Cloning of rabbits

Cloning the rat

Cloning the horse

Cloning the cow

Cloning the dog

Cloning in primates

Retrovector-mediated production of transgenic animals

Episomal vector-mediated gene delivery

Sperm-mediated gene transfer

Lentiviral transduction of male germ-line stem cells

Lentiviral transgenesis

Production of recombinant proteins

Transgenic pharmaceuticals

Proteins from the milk of transgenic animals

Advantages of milk as source of transgenic proteins

Therapeutic proteins from rabbit milk

Recombinant human antibodies from cows

Therapeutic proteins from goat milk

Chicken transgenesis for the production of biopharmaceuticals

Concluding remarks about production of transgenic proteins in animals

Companies involved in production of transgenic pharmaceuticals

Transgenic food products

Milking genetically modified cows

Genetically modified fish

Genetically engineered salmon

Gene transfer approaches to enhance growth of other fish species

Cloned animals as sources of milk and meat

Animal feeds from transgenic plants

Transgenic modification of plants to increase nutritional value of animal feeds

Transgenic disease models

Technologies to create transgenic disease models

Gene manipulation techniques

Embryonic stem cells for gene targeting

Homologous recombination

Transgenic animal models of human diseases

Transgenic models for studying human drug metabolism and toxicity

The Human Genome Project and the role of transgenics

Genomic and proteomic analyses of transgenic animal models

Concern about health and welfare of transgenic animals

Safety of transgenic technology

Concluding remarks about use of transgenic animals

RNA interference technology

RNAi versus antisense

Applications of RNAi in animal biotechnology

Xenotransplantation

Pigs for xenotransplantation

Genetically engineered pigs for transplants

Risks of xenotransplantation

World Health Organization and xenotransplantation

Ethical aspects of animal biotechnology

3. A Biotechnology Perspective of Animals Diseases

Introduction

Infections in animals

Viral infections

Avian viral infections

Avian influenza

Animal biotechnology implications of H1N1 influenza

Animal corona viruses and human SARS

Avian coronavirus

Acute lymphoproliferative disease of cattle

Bluetongue virus

Canine virus infections

Classical swine fever

Developing new treatments against FMD

Equine viruses

Feline virus infections

Foot-and-mouth disease

Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus

Rabies

Rinderpest

Schmallenberg virus

Virus infections in fishes

Bacterial infections

Bovine tuberculosis

Mycoplasmal pneumonia

Fungal infections

Protozoal infections

Coccidiosis

Neosporosis

Toxoplasmosis

Trypanosomiasis

Nematodes

Infections that cross the species barrier

Complications of bacterial infections and antibiotic use in animals

Transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs)

Inter-species transfer of prions

Scrapie

Bovine spongiform encephalopathy

Epidemiology of BSE

Biomarkers in the urine of BSE infected cattle

Human health implications of BSE

Breeding animals protected against BSE

TSE research

Prion gene haplotyping

Pharmacological approaches to TSE research.

Molecular diagnostic approach to TSE research

RNAi for knockdown of the bovine prion gene

Chronic wasting disease

Chronic wasting disease in wildlife

Chronic wasting disease of the cattle

Genetic disorders in farm animals

Genetic predisposition to acquired diseases in animals

Diseases of pet animals

Canine anemia

Canine autoimmune diseases

Canine neuropsychiatric disorders

Canine obsessive-compulsive disorder

Canine dementia

Canine epilepsy

Canine glaucoma

Canine cardiovascular disease

Heart failure

Cardiac complications of canine babesiosis

Diabetes

Role of biotechnology in management of diabetes

Arthritis

Cancer in dogs

Biotechnology-based anticancer therapeutics

Cancer clinical trials in dogs

Canine Comparative Oncology & Genomics Consortium

Preventive veterinary medicine

Prevention of introduction of foreign animal diseases

Producing transgenic cattle resistant to BSE

Zoonotic diseases

Global impact of zoonotic diseases

Viruses that emerge in animals and spread to humans

Collaborative management of animal and human health

Vaccines for zoonotic viral diseases

4. Molecular Diagnostics in Animals

Introduction

Nucleic acid technologies

The polymerase chain reaction

Basic Principles of PCR

Target selection

Detection of amplified DNA

Real-time PCR systems

LightCycler PCR system

Molecular beacons

Applications of PCR in veterinary medicine

Fluorescent in situ hybridization

Immunodiagnostics

Enzyme-linked immunoassays

Bovine Gamma Interferon Test

Antigen diagnosis of trichinosis

Parachek for the diagnosis of Johne's disease

Antibodies for differentiation between vaccinated and infected animals

Biochip/microarray technology

Applications of microarrays in animal biotechnology

Cattlearray3800 for functional genomics

eSensor electrochemical biochip

FR 48 microfluidic biochip

SNPchiMp v.3 for standardizing livestock SNP data

Biosensors

Immunosensors

Biosensor for ovulation prediction in dairy cows

Flow cytometry for animal diagnostics

Molecular imaging in animals

Veterinary cytogenetics

Applications of sequencing for veterinary diagnostics

Role of sequencing in detection of cancer biomarkers

DNA sequencing for study of bacterial epidemics

Role of sequencing in epidemic of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli

Role of sequencing in the study of genetic disorders in animals

Applications of molecular diagnostics in animals

Canine DNA testing

Cat pedigree determined by gene tests

Diagnostic aids to selective breeding

Selection of desirable traits

Gene variations and fat content of beef

Using genetic markers for improved milk production in dairy cattle

Application of bovine genomics for improving milk yield

Recognition of hereditary syndromes

Genetic markers in animals

SNP genotyping in animals

SNP genotyping for selective breeding of chicken

Animal identity and parentage analysis

Animal species identification in food

Diagnosis of infections

Bacterial infections

Diagnosis of fungal infections in animals

Diagnosis of viral infections

Molecular diagnosis of avian influenza

Molecular diagnosis of swine influenza

Diagnosis of parasitic infections

Detection of natural or bioterror threats to livestock

Detection of Tritrichomonas foetus DNA in cattle

Molecular diagnosis of prion diseases

Bovine spongiform encephalopathy

Testing for BSE in living animals

Prions in urine

Diagnosis of chronic wasting disease in wildlife

Developing new tests for prion diseases

Differentiation among various types of TSEs

Protein cyclic amplification

Antibody tests for prion diseases

Scrapie genotyping

A real-time ultrasonic method for prion protein detection

Companies involved in developing molecular diagnostics for TSEs

Diagnosis of genetic disorders

Genetic screening of companion animals

Genes associated with exercise-induced collapse

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis

Diagnosis of cancer in animals

Diagnosis of skin cancer

Diagnosis of canine mammary carcinoma

Diagnosis of food-borne pathogens

Introduction

Molecular diagnostic methods used in food-borne infections

Detection of Listeria-contaminated foods

Optical biosensor for detection of Listeria

Real-time PCR for detection of Listeria

Detection of Salmonella

MicroSEQ® Salmonella Detection Kit

Detection of toxoplasmosis

E. Coli detection

DuPont Bax system

MLG method for detection of multiple STEC strains

MicroSEQ® E. Coli Detection Kit

RapidFinder STEC

A genomic approach to study of animal food-borne illness in humans

Limitations of use of molecular probes in food analysis

Companies with technologies for food pathogen detection

Biotechnology-based novel diagnostics for aquatic animals

Detection of chemicals in foods of animal origin

Companies developing molecular diagnostics for animals

5. Biotechnology-based Veterinary Medicine

Introduction

Biotechnology versus pharmaceutical products

Role of biotechnology in drug discovery and development

Cost of veterinary vs. human drug discovery and development

Advantages and disadvantages of testing biotech products in animal models

Biotechnolgoy-based antiparasitic drugs

Non-antibiotic strategies for control of infections in animals

Probiotics

Potential role for probiotics in the human gut

Potential role for probiotics in animals

Probiotic bacteria for control of pathogens in cattle

Nonantibiotic drugs for infections in animals

Immunomodulation as an alternative to antibiotics in infections

Cathelicidins: effector molecules of mammalian innate immunity

Bacteriophage therapy for antibiotic resistance

Biotechnology for treating tendon injuries

Use of growth factors to facilitate tendon injuries

Productivity enhancers

Bovine somatotropin for increasing milk production in dairy cows

Increasing milk production in cows by feeding propionibacteria

Use of growth factors

Transgenic plant products for use in animals

Biotechnology-based vaccines

Modern vaccines without viral non-structural proteins

Plant-derived vaccines for use in animals

Nano-bead vaccine adjuvant

Genetically engineered vaccines

Application of nucleic acid vaccines in veterinary medicine

DNA vaccines

DNA vaccine for tuberculosis

DNA vaccines for West Nile encephalitis

DNA vaccines for cancer

Gene-based vaccine for Marek's disease

Genetic engineering of live rabies vaccines

Genetically engineered vaccines for equine encephalitis

Genetically engineered vaccines for Johne's disease

Rational engineering of virus capsids to produce FMD vaccine

Vaccines against avian influenza

Vaccines against parasitic infections

Recombinant marker vaccines

Marker vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease

Marker vaccine for Newcastle disease

Vaccines for classical swine fever

Vaccines for tick control

Vaccination to protection swine from H1N1 influenza virus infection

Vaccination of cattle to prevent E. coli transmission to consumers in meat

Vaccines for bacterial equine respiratory infections

Use of RNAi to develop vaccines for viral infections in prawns

Companies developing biotechnology-based vaccines

Biotechnology in treatment of parasitic infections

Biotechnology in the treatment of CNS injuries in pet animals

Paraplegia due to acute spinal cord injury in dogs

Role of biotechnology in veterinary oncology

VDC-1101 for treatment of lymphoma in dogs

Cell Therapy

Umbilical cord blood stem cells

Application of stem cells in veterinary medicine

Use of stem cells to repair tendon injuries in horses

Stem cells for spinal cord injury in dogs

Gene therapy

Gene therapy vectors

Gene therapy by mitochondrial transfer

In utero gene therapy

Gene editing

Genome engineering by using TALENs

Genome editing by using CRISPR system

CRISPER system for creating animal models of human diseases

Applications of gene therapy in veterinary medicine

Gene therapy for arthritis

Gene therapy for blindness in dogs due to Leber congenital amaurosis

Gene therapy for cardiomyopathy in dogs

Gene therapy for diabetes in dogs

Gene therapy for endocrine disorders

Gene therapy for hematological disorders

Gene therapy for inherited disorders of metabolism in dogs

Gene therapy to increase disease resistance

Gene therapy for infections

Gene therapy for renal failure

Cancer gene therapy

Antiangiogeneic cancer gene therapy in dogs

Brain tumors in cats and dogs

Breast cancer in dogs

Canine hemangiosarcoma

Canine malignant melanoma

Canine soft tissue sarcoma

Melanoma in horses

Oncolytic virotherapy for cancer in dogs

6. Research in Animal Biotechnology

Introduction

Research institutes

Ethical issues of research in animal biotechnology

Future prospects

Genome wide association studies for investigation of declining fertility in cattle

Strategies for control of twining in cattle

Future developments of molecular diagnostics

Future of vaccine application in veterinary medicine

Promotion of innate immunity in animals

Identification of key parasite antigens for eliciting immune response

Virus-like particle vaccines for lasting immune response

Control of respiratory virus infections

Control and prevention of bioterrorism diseases in animals

Genetic control of disease resistance

Production of cattle lacking prion protein

Application of genetics and biotechnology to wildlife management

Future of animal genomics

Future prospects of in vitro meat production

7. Animal Biotechnology Markets

Introduction

Markets for biotechnology-based products for animal healthcare

Markets for biopharmaceuticals for animals

Markets for recombinant proteins for animal healthcare

Markets for vaccines for animals

Markets for animal diagnostics

Test for bovine spongiform encephalopathy

Animal biotechnology markets according to therapeutic areas

Markets for biotechnology-based animal products for humans

Transgenic proteins

Market for xenotransplantation

Strategies for promoting use of animal biotechnology

Financial losses from death and disease in animals

Losses in farm animals

Losses in poultry

Losses in equine industry

The emerging role of pet owners

Improvement in cattle through application of biotechnology

Economic aspects of genomic evaluation of dairy cattle

Pig market

Cattle Market

Poultry market

Milk from genetically modified cows

Impact of biotechnology on fish markets

Role of biotechnology in livestock performace enhancer market

Gene transfer technologies

In vitro meat production and animal biotechnology markets

Cost-benefit aspects of transgenic proteins

Lower costs of transgenic production

Lower costs of treatment

Unmet needs in animal biotechnology

Future prospects of animal biotechnology

Farm animals

Global trends in epidemiology of livestock diseases

Genetic engineering of animals

Companion animals

Animal molecular diagnostic markets

8. Regulatory issues

Introduction

Regulatory agencies for veterinary biotechnology in the US

FDA regulatory issues in agricultural biotechnology

FDA guidlines on use of antibiotics in food-producing animals

FDA and veterinary stem cell therapy

Food safety evaluation of transgenic animals

Food from cloned animals

FDA investigation of drug transfer into eggs

Animal feed safety

Medicated feeds

Regulatory issues for production of transgenic proteins

Risks of animal biotechnology

FDA regulation of bovine products

Worldwide biotechnology regulatory and trade issues

9. Companies Involved in Animal Biotechnology

Introduction

Biotechnology at top veterinary pharmaceutical companies

Profiles of selected companies

Collaborations

10. References

