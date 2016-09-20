Global Animal Biotechnology Technologies, Markets and Companies Report 2015-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
This report describes and evaluates animal biotechnology and its application in veterinary medicine and pharmaceuticals as well as improvement in food production. Knowledge of animal genetics is important in the application of biotechnology to manage genetic disorders and improve animal breeding. Genomics, proteomics and bioinformatics are also being applied to animal biotechnology.
Transgenic technologies are used for improving milk production and the meat in farm animals as well as for creating models of human diseases. Transgenic animals are used for the production of proteins for human medical use. Biotechnology is applied to facilitate xenotransplantation from animals to humans. Genetic engineering is done in farm animals and nuclear transfer technology has become an important and preferred method for cloning animals.There is discussion of in vitro meat production by culture
Biotechnology has potential applications in the management of several animal diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, classical swine fever, avian flu and bovine spongiform encephalopathy. The most important biotechnology-based products consist of vaccines, particularly genetically engineered or DNA vaccines. Gene therapy for diseases of pet animals is a fast developing area because many of the technologies used in clinical trials humans were developed in animals and many of the diseases of cats and dogs are similar to those in humans.RNA interference technology is now being applied for research in veterinary medicine
Molecular diagnosis is assuming an important place in veterinary practice. Polymerase chain reaction and its modifications are considered to be important. Fluorescent in situ hybridization and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays are also widely used. Newer biochip-based technologies and biosensors are also finding their way in veterinary diagnostics.
Biotechnology products are approved by the Center for Veterinary Medicine of the FDA. Regulatory issues relevant to animal biotechnology are described.
Approximately 123 companies have been identified to be involved in animal biotechnology and are profiled in the report. These are a mix of animal healthcare companies and biotechnology companies. Top companies in this area are identified and ranked. Information is given about the research activities of 11 veterinary and livestock research institutes. Important 108 collaborations in this area are shown.
Share of biotechnology-based products and services in 2015 is analyzed and the market is projected to 2025.
The text is supplemented with 35 tables and 5 figures.Selected 260 references from the literature are appended.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Introduction to Animal Biotechnology
Introduction
Historical evolution of animal biotechnology
Basics of biotechnology
DNA
RNA
Genes
Single nucleotide polymorphisms
Copy number variations in the genome
DNA sequences
Gene expression
Gene regulation
Proteins
Functions of proteins
Recombinant proteins
Monoclonal antibodies
Animal genetics
Molecular genetics
Twinning in cattle
Pig genetics
Genetic studies in dogs
Animal genomics
Avian genomes
The mouse genome
The dog genome
Sequencing of the dog genome
Comparison of genomes of healthy and diseased dogs
Analysis of DNA copy number variation
The cat genome
Marsupial genomes
Genome of the Tibetan antelope
Genomes of non-human primates
Chimpanzee genome
Genome of the rhesus macaque
Genome of gorilla
Livestock genomics
Bovine genome
Bovine SNP map
1,000 Bull Genomes Project
Bovine stomach microbiome genes
Camel genome
Goat genome
Horse genome
Pig genome
Sheep genome
Chicken genome
Turkey genome
Salmon genome
SNP genotyping arrays for Atlantic salmon
Sequencing the Coho salmon genome
Whale genome
Priority genome list of the National Human Genome Research Institute
Animal proteomics
Applications of proteomics in animals
Caseins in goat milk
Lactic acid bacteria
Applications of proteomics in animal healthcare
Antigenomics
Bioinformatics
Nanobiotechnology and animal health
Biomarkers and animal health
Animal biotechnology in relation to other technologies
2. Application of Biotechnology in Animals
Introduction
Applications of animal genomics
Bovine ankyrin 1 gene and beef tenderness
Chicken breeding based on genomics
Genomics of disease resistance
Genome wide associations and milk production in cows
Low cost genotyping for genetic improvement in dairy cattle
SNPs and longevity in dairy cattle
Share genomic data to improve cattle breeding programs
Statistical genomics to improve breeding
Genetic engineering
Livestock improvement by genetic engineering
Disease control by genetic engineering
Limitations and precautions for genetic engineering
Transgenic animal technology
Cloning animals
Nuclear transfer technology
Nuclear bisection for cloning
Zona-free cloning method
Abnormalities in cloned animals
Cloning from embyonic cells
Cloning of rabbits
Cloning the rat
Cloning the horse
Cloning the cow
Cloning the dog
Cloning in primates
Retrovector-mediated production of transgenic animals
Episomal vector-mediated gene delivery
Sperm-mediated gene transfer
Lentiviral transduction of male germ-line stem cells
Lentiviral transgenesis
Production of recombinant proteins
Transgenic pharmaceuticals
Proteins from the milk of transgenic animals
Advantages of milk as source of transgenic proteins
Therapeutic proteins from rabbit milk
Recombinant human antibodies from cows
Therapeutic proteins from goat milk
Chicken transgenesis for the production of biopharmaceuticals
Concluding remarks about production of transgenic proteins in animals
Companies involved in production of transgenic pharmaceuticals
Transgenic food products
Milking genetically modified cows
Genetically modified fish
Genetically engineered salmon
Gene transfer approaches to enhance growth of other fish species
Cloned animals as sources of milk and meat
Animal feeds from transgenic plants
Transgenic modification of plants to increase nutritional value of animal feeds
Transgenic disease models
Technologies to create transgenic disease models
Gene manipulation techniques
Embryonic stem cells for gene targeting
Homologous recombination
Transgenic animal models of human diseases
Transgenic models for studying human drug metabolism and toxicity
The Human Genome Project and the role of transgenics
Genomic and proteomic analyses of transgenic animal models
Concern about health and welfare of transgenic animals
Safety of transgenic technology
Concluding remarks about use of transgenic animals
RNA interference technology
RNAi versus antisense
Applications of RNAi in animal biotechnology
Xenotransplantation
Pigs for xenotransplantation
Genetically engineered pigs for transplants
Risks of xenotransplantation
World Health Organization and xenotransplantation
Ethical aspects of animal biotechnology
3. A Biotechnology Perspective of Animals Diseases
Introduction
Infections in animals
Viral infections
Avian viral infections
Avian influenza
Animal biotechnology implications of H1N1 influenza
Animal corona viruses and human SARS
Avian coronavirus
Acute lymphoproliferative disease of cattle
Bluetongue virus
Canine virus infections
Classical swine fever
Developing new treatments against FMD
Equine viruses
Feline virus infections
Foot-and-mouth disease
Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus
Rabies
Rinderpest
Schmallenberg virus
Virus infections in fishes
Bacterial infections
Bovine tuberculosis
Mycoplasmal pneumonia
Fungal infections
Protozoal infections
Coccidiosis
Neosporosis
Toxoplasmosis
Trypanosomiasis
Nematodes
Infections that cross the species barrier
Complications of bacterial infections and antibiotic use in animals
Transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs)
Inter-species transfer of prions
Scrapie
Bovine spongiform encephalopathy
Epidemiology of BSE
Biomarkers in the urine of BSE infected cattle
Human health implications of BSE
Breeding animals protected against BSE
TSE research
Prion gene haplotyping
Pharmacological approaches to TSE research.
Molecular diagnostic approach to TSE research
RNAi for knockdown of the bovine prion gene
Chronic wasting disease
Chronic wasting disease in wildlife
Chronic wasting disease of the cattle
Genetic disorders in farm animals
Genetic predisposition to acquired diseases in animals
Diseases of pet animals
Canine anemia
Canine autoimmune diseases
Canine neuropsychiatric disorders
Canine obsessive-compulsive disorder
Canine dementia
Canine epilepsy
Canine glaucoma
Canine cardiovascular disease
Heart failure
Cardiac complications of canine babesiosis
Diabetes
Role of biotechnology in management of diabetes
Arthritis
Cancer in dogs
Biotechnology-based anticancer therapeutics
Cancer clinical trials in dogs
Canine Comparative Oncology & Genomics Consortium
Preventive veterinary medicine
Prevention of introduction of foreign animal diseases
Producing transgenic cattle resistant to BSE
Zoonotic diseases
Global impact of zoonotic diseases
Viruses that emerge in animals and spread to humans
Collaborative management of animal and human health
Vaccines for zoonotic viral diseases
4. Molecular Diagnostics in Animals
Introduction
Nucleic acid technologies
The polymerase chain reaction
Basic Principles of PCR
Target selection
Detection of amplified DNA
Real-time PCR systems
LightCycler PCR system
Molecular beacons
Applications of PCR in veterinary medicine
Fluorescent in situ hybridization
Immunodiagnostics
Enzyme-linked immunoassays
Bovine Gamma Interferon Test
Antigen diagnosis of trichinosis
Parachek for the diagnosis of Johne's disease
Antibodies for differentiation between vaccinated and infected animals
Biochip/microarray technology
Applications of microarrays in animal biotechnology
Cattlearray3800 for functional genomics
eSensor electrochemical biochip
FR 48 microfluidic biochip
SNPchiMp v.3 for standardizing livestock SNP data
Biosensors
Immunosensors
Biosensor for ovulation prediction in dairy cows
Flow cytometry for animal diagnostics
Molecular imaging in animals
Veterinary cytogenetics
Applications of sequencing for veterinary diagnostics
Role of sequencing in detection of cancer biomarkers
DNA sequencing for study of bacterial epidemics
Role of sequencing in epidemic of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli
Role of sequencing in the study of genetic disorders in animals
Applications of molecular diagnostics in animals
Canine DNA testing
Cat pedigree determined by gene tests
Diagnostic aids to selective breeding
Selection of desirable traits
Gene variations and fat content of beef
Using genetic markers for improved milk production in dairy cattle
Application of bovine genomics for improving milk yield
Recognition of hereditary syndromes
Genetic markers in animals
SNP genotyping in animals
SNP genotyping for selective breeding of chicken
Animal identity and parentage analysis
Animal species identification in food
Diagnosis of infections
Bacterial infections
Diagnosis of fungal infections in animals
Diagnosis of viral infections
Molecular diagnosis of avian influenza
Molecular diagnosis of swine influenza
Diagnosis of parasitic infections
Detection of natural or bioterror threats to livestock
Detection of Tritrichomonas foetus DNA in cattle
Molecular diagnosis of prion diseases
Bovine spongiform encephalopathy
Testing for BSE in living animals
Prions in urine
Diagnosis of chronic wasting disease in wildlife
Developing new tests for prion diseases
Differentiation among various types of TSEs
Protein cyclic amplification
Antibody tests for prion diseases
Scrapie genotyping
A real-time ultrasonic method for prion protein detection
Companies involved in developing molecular diagnostics for TSEs
Diagnosis of genetic disorders
Genetic screening of companion animals
Genes associated with exercise-induced collapse
Preimplantation genetic diagnosis
Diagnosis of cancer in animals
Diagnosis of skin cancer
Diagnosis of canine mammary carcinoma
Diagnosis of food-borne pathogens
Introduction
Molecular diagnostic methods used in food-borne infections
Detection of Listeria-contaminated foods
Optical biosensor for detection of Listeria
Real-time PCR for detection of Listeria
Detection of Salmonella
MicroSEQ® Salmonella Detection Kit
Detection of toxoplasmosis
E. Coli detection
DuPont Bax system
MLG method for detection of multiple STEC strains
MicroSEQ® E. Coli Detection Kit
RapidFinder STEC
A genomic approach to study of animal food-borne illness in humans
Limitations of use of molecular probes in food analysis
Companies with technologies for food pathogen detection
Biotechnology-based novel diagnostics for aquatic animals
Detection of chemicals in foods of animal origin
Companies developing molecular diagnostics for animals
5. Biotechnology-based Veterinary Medicine
Introduction
Biotechnology versus pharmaceutical products
Role of biotechnology in drug discovery and development
Cost of veterinary vs. human drug discovery and development
Advantages and disadvantages of testing biotech products in animal models
Biotechnolgoy-based antiparasitic drugs
Non-antibiotic strategies for control of infections in animals
Probiotics
Potential role for probiotics in the human gut
Potential role for probiotics in animals
Probiotic bacteria for control of pathogens in cattle
Nonantibiotic drugs for infections in animals
Immunomodulation as an alternative to antibiotics in infections
Cathelicidins: effector molecules of mammalian innate immunity
Bacteriophage therapy for antibiotic resistance
Biotechnology for treating tendon injuries
Use of growth factors to facilitate tendon injuries
Productivity enhancers
Bovine somatotropin for increasing milk production in dairy cows
Increasing milk production in cows by feeding propionibacteria
Use of growth factors
Transgenic plant products for use in animals
Biotechnology-based vaccines
Modern vaccines without viral non-structural proteins
Plant-derived vaccines for use in animals
Nano-bead vaccine adjuvant
Genetically engineered vaccines
Application of nucleic acid vaccines in veterinary medicine
DNA vaccines
DNA vaccine for tuberculosis
DNA vaccines for West Nile encephalitis
DNA vaccines for cancer
Gene-based vaccine for Marek's disease
Genetic engineering of live rabies vaccines
Genetically engineered vaccines for equine encephalitis
Genetically engineered vaccines for Johne's disease
Rational engineering of virus capsids to produce FMD vaccine
Vaccines against avian influenza
Vaccines against parasitic infections
Recombinant marker vaccines
Marker vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease
Marker vaccine for Newcastle disease
Vaccines for classical swine fever
Vaccines for tick control
Vaccination to protection swine from H1N1 influenza virus infection
Vaccination of cattle to prevent E. coli transmission to consumers in meat
Vaccines for bacterial equine respiratory infections
Use of RNAi to develop vaccines for viral infections in prawns
Companies developing biotechnology-based vaccines
Biotechnology in treatment of parasitic infections
Biotechnology in the treatment of CNS injuries in pet animals
Paraplegia due to acute spinal cord injury in dogs
Role of biotechnology in veterinary oncology
VDC-1101 for treatment of lymphoma in dogs
Cell Therapy
Umbilical cord blood stem cells
Application of stem cells in veterinary medicine
Use of stem cells to repair tendon injuries in horses
Stem cells for spinal cord injury in dogs
Gene therapy
Gene therapy vectors
Gene therapy by mitochondrial transfer
In utero gene therapy
Gene editing
Genome engineering by using TALENs
Genome editing by using CRISPR system
CRISPER system for creating animal models of human diseases
Applications of gene therapy in veterinary medicine
Gene therapy for arthritis
Gene therapy for blindness in dogs due to Leber congenital amaurosis
Gene therapy for cardiomyopathy in dogs
Gene therapy for diabetes in dogs
Gene therapy for endocrine disorders
Gene therapy for hematological disorders
Gene therapy for inherited disorders of metabolism in dogs
Gene therapy to increase disease resistance
Gene therapy for infections
Gene therapy for renal failure
Cancer gene therapy
Antiangiogeneic cancer gene therapy in dogs
Brain tumors in cats and dogs
Breast cancer in dogs
Canine hemangiosarcoma
Canine malignant melanoma
Canine soft tissue sarcoma
Melanoma in horses
Oncolytic virotherapy for cancer in dogs
6. Research in Animal Biotechnology
Introduction
Research institutes
Ethical issues of research in animal biotechnology
Future prospects
Genome wide association studies for investigation of declining fertility in cattle
Strategies for control of twining in cattle
Future developments of molecular diagnostics
Future of vaccine application in veterinary medicine
Promotion of innate immunity in animals
Identification of key parasite antigens for eliciting immune response
Virus-like particle vaccines for lasting immune response
Control of respiratory virus infections
Control and prevention of bioterrorism diseases in animals
Genetic control of disease resistance
Production of cattle lacking prion protein
Application of genetics and biotechnology to wildlife management
Future of animal genomics
Future prospects of in vitro meat production
7. Animal Biotechnology Markets
Introduction
Markets for biotechnology-based products for animal healthcare
Markets for biopharmaceuticals for animals
Markets for recombinant proteins for animal healthcare
Markets for vaccines for animals
Markets for animal diagnostics
Test for bovine spongiform encephalopathy
Animal biotechnology markets according to therapeutic areas
Markets for biotechnology-based animal products for humans
Transgenic proteins
Market for xenotransplantation
Strategies for promoting use of animal biotechnology
Financial losses from death and disease in animals
Losses in farm animals
Losses in poultry
Losses in equine industry
The emerging role of pet owners
Improvement in cattle through application of biotechnology
Economic aspects of genomic evaluation of dairy cattle
Pig market
Cattle Market
Poultry market
Milk from genetically modified cows
Impact of biotechnology on fish markets
Role of biotechnology in livestock performace enhancer market
Gene transfer technologies
In vitro meat production and animal biotechnology markets
Cost-benefit aspects of transgenic proteins
Lower costs of transgenic production
Lower costs of treatment
Unmet needs in animal biotechnology
Future prospects of animal biotechnology
Farm animals
Global trends in epidemiology of livestock diseases
Genetic engineering of animals
Companion animals
Animal molecular diagnostic markets
8. Regulatory issues
Introduction
Regulatory agencies for veterinary biotechnology in the US
FDA regulatory issues in agricultural biotechnology
FDA guidlines on use of antibiotics in food-producing animals
FDA and veterinary stem cell therapy
Food safety evaluation of transgenic animals
Food from cloned animals
FDA investigation of drug transfer into eggs
Animal feed safety
Medicated feeds
Regulatory issues for production of transgenic proteins
Risks of animal biotechnology
FDA regulation of bovine products
Worldwide biotechnology regulatory and trade issues
9. Companies Involved in Animal Biotechnology
Introduction
Biotechnology at top veterinary pharmaceutical companies
Profiles of selected companies
Collaborations
10. References
