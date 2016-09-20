Mercy Corps Continues Aid Delivery in Syria Despite UN Suspension





Political engagement must be renewed, says global organization

GAZIANTEP, Turkey, Sept. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Following the deaths of aid workers in an air strike Monday on a United Nations/Red Crescent convoy, the global organization Mercy Corps confirms that it will continue to deliver lifesaving aid in the war-torn country. All Mercy Corps team members in Syria are safe and accounted for, and Mercy Corps continues to provide critical services.

"We are shocked, horrified and deeply saddened at the unnecessary loss of life. When something like this happens, we of course take stock and ensure that we are not unduly putting our staff, partners or the people we are helping in harm's way," says Dominic Graham, Syria Response Director for Mercy Corps. "But the need is much too great for us even to consider stopping."

Mercy Corps calls for all parties to the conflict to guarantee the safety of aid workers and civilians, and for the international community to redouble their efforts to end the bloody conflict.

"Despite setbacks, political engagement and effort must be renewed so that humanitarian needs are recognized and prioritized by all parties to the conflict," says Graham. "We must have safe, unfettered access to help alleviate the suffering of the tens of thousands of innocent men, woman and children who are trapped in the crossfires."

Mercy Corps has the largest NGO aid operation in Syria, reaching some 680,000 people each month.

