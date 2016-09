CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has applied a patent application for a paper bag.



The patent application states the bag as, 'A paper bag is disclosed. The paper bag may include a bag container formed of white solid bleached sulfate paper with at least 60% post-consumer content.'



Guardian reports says that Apple seeks to get patent for the innovation of how it intends to hold the bag together with a high proportion of recycled material.



