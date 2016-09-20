LANCASTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of ten cents per share on its common stock, payable on October 14, 2016, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2016.

Fulton Financial Corporation, an $18.5 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,700 employees and operates more than 240 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through six subsidiary banks.

