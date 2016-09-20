TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Reliant Gold Corp. ("Reliant Gold" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: RNG) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Richard (Rick) W. Risto, Senior Associate Geologist of Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited, as its independent geological consultant and Qualified Person ("QP"), as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101. Rick is an exploration geologist with over 36 years of experience, and during his accomplished career, he has compiled historical geological-exploration data from various sources and databases to better define drilling targets; managed exploration and drilling programs; and authored or co-authored numerous NI 43-101 technical reports providing mineral resource and reserve estimates.

Rick holds a Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Brock University and a Master of Science degree in Mineral Exploration from Queen's University. He is also qualified as a Professional Geoscientist of Ontario (P.Geo.), and is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario; Association of Applied Geochemists; and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

In addition to providing the Corporation with the benefit of his technical and geological expertise, Rick will assist Reliant Gold (i) carry out an evaluation of its current gold exploration project - the East Bay Property, located in the McVicar Lake Area, Patricia Mining Division, in northern Ontario, and (ii) identify, for potential future acquisition, high quality mineral projects that are prospective for gold exploration.

Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited ("WGM") is "Canada's longest running independent firm of geological and mining consultants". Since 1962, WGM has been providing both junior mineral exploration companies and established global mineral producers with a suite of technical services, including grass-roots exploration and drilling, turnkey project management, property evaluations, and preparation of mineral resource and reserve estimates pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. WGM's reach is global, as the firm has been involved in a technical and consulting capacity for mineral exploration and mining projects all over the world, including North America, South America, Africa, and the Middle East.

"We look forward to working with both Rick Risto and WGM, and we are extremely fortunate that Rick has agreed to serve in the role of Reliant Gold's independent geological consultant and QP," said Kabir Ahmed, Chairman, President & CEO of Reliant Gold. "Both Rick and WGM have a depth of technical expertise that will assist Reliant Gold advance its current East Bay mineral project."

ABOUT RELIANT GOLD

Reliant Gold is a junior mineral exploration company with an experienced management team engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Reliant Gold currently holds a 100% interest in the East Bay Property, comprised of 56 mineral claim units totalling 896 hectares in the McVicar Lake area, located approximately 90 kilometres west of Pickle Lake, Ontario, and 130 kilometres southwest of Goldcorp Inc.'s Musselwhite Gold Mine.

The common shares of Reliant Gold trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "RNG". The Corporation has 22,945,169 common shares issued and outstanding.

