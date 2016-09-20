RANCHO SANTA FE, CA--(Marketwired - September 20, 2016) - For the past two days, professional athletes and celebrities were among the 400 individuals who gathered for Ryan Sheckler's Gala and 9 th Annual Oakley Golf Tournament at the Del Mar Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The gala and tournament brought together notable athletes like two-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson, Eleven-Time World Champ and Pro Surfer Kelly Slater and many others as they dined, golfed and raised $300,000 to benefit injured action sports athletes and children in need.

The two-day event kicked-off Sunday evening with the gala and welcomed guests with a red carpet entrance and cocktail reception followed by silent and live auctions, dinner and special performance by Erotic City. Between auction bids and an 80's dance party, Ryan and the Sheckler Foundation presented its "Be the Change" beneficiaries and recipients, Crys Worley from A. Skate and Oscar Loreto from Adaptive Action Sports. These key speakers shared with guests their stories and how the Sheckler Foundation has allowed them to give back full circle by entering friends and individuals in need.

This year's Hawaiian-themed golf tournament welcomed guests with leis and a live hula performance before kicking-off with a $10,000 putting contest hosted by Red Bull. Shotgun start at noon sent golfers on their way to compete and enjoy a full-day of hole activations, lunch and entertainment on the green, a cocktail hour, 200-ft. helicopter ball drop, raffle and awards ceremony.

The Sheckler Foundation would like to thank all the dedicated volunteers, athletes, loyal supporters and sponsors who helped make this golf tournament successful. Sponsors for the 9 th Annual Golf Tournament include: Oakley, Red Bull, Wasserman Foundation, The Pangaea Group at Morgan Stanley, Roth Capital Partners, Wolf Pack, Tillys, Direct Edge Media, Never Too Hungover, Lume Cube, Indi, Traxxas, Melin Brand, Ketel One, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Suja and Wahoo's.

Additional gift in kind sponsors the Sheckler Foundation would like to thank, include: Aloe Gloe, Caldwell Wine, Callaway Golf, Carson Palmer, Club Fix, Cobra/ Puma Golf, Cordell Miller Surfboards, Dana Wharf Sportsfishing, Direct Edge Media, DJ Dax, Core Hydration, First Republic Bank, G/Force, GoPro, Julian Wilson, K1 Speed, Kelly Slater, Ketel One, Klay Thompson, Kopari, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Lume Cube, Luxe Travel Management, Mammoth Mountain, McKinna SD Yacht Group, Mission Products, MOVMT Shoes, NAKOA, Never Too Hungover, Nixon, Oakley, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Quick N Dirty, Razer, Red Bull, Riviera SUP, Rowley Portraiture, Sambazon, San Diego Padres, Scotty Cameron, Suja, Sun Bum Sunscreen, Templ Watch, The Surfer's Journal, Traxxas and Volcom.

For additional info on The Sheckler Foundation, stay tuned to: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and visit: shecklerfoundation.org.

About The Sheckler Foundation:

Founded in 2008, The Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, the Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate goal is to empower our community to "Be the Change!"

