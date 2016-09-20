FRANKLIN, INDIANA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IB)(OTCQB: IAALF) ("IBC" or the "Company"), a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, issues a reminder to investors and others to register for Company's conference call and webcast, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at 10 a.m. Eastern.

The conference call and webcast will feature Major General Duncan Heinz (USMC, ret.), President, CEO, and Director of IBC, and Mark A. Smith, a member of the IBC Board of Directors, Executive Chairman and CEO of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSX: NB), and IBC's single largest individual shareholder. The call will provide an update for investors and the public on the Company's latest developments. General Heinz and Mr. Smith will also answer questions from investors.

Advance registration is encouraged and can be done online here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/186830492638445572. The IBC webinar ID is 357-639-219.

Those wishing to hear the webinar in listen-only mode can do so by dialing by phone to any of the following toll numbers:

-- From the US: +1 (914) 614-3429, access code: 920-037-531 -- From Canada: +1 (647) 497-9416, access code: 920-037-531

Toll numbers from other nations:

-- Australia, +61 2 8355 1054 -- Austria, +43 7 2088 4469 -- Belgium, +32 (0) 28 08 0880 -- Denmark, +45 89 88 22 39 -- Finland, +358 (0) 923 17 0563 -- France, +33 (0) 170 950 599 -- Germany, +49 (0) 692 5736 7306 -- Ireland, +353 (0) 15 360 736 -- Italy, +39 0 294 75 28 39 -- Netherlands, +31 (0) 108 080 566 -- New Zealand, +64 9 887 3310 -- Norway, +47 23 96 01 97 -- Spain, +34 911 23 8947 -- Sweden, +46 (0) 840 839 452 -- Switzerland, +41 (0) 435 0834 67 -- United Kingdom, +44 (0) 330 221 9914

Questions may be posed in advance by emailing those to jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com. A recording of the webcast will be made available for viewing by the public following the event.

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Duncan Heinz, President, CEO and Director

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTSThis news release was prepared by management of IBC, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

