You will vividly remember the frenzy about gold during the Brexit. Everyone and his uncle was talking about gold, and mainstream media were excessively optimistic. We warned our readers at that time, as sentiment was extreme right at a time when the secular bear market trend was being tested (read Gold's Most Critical Test: Strongest Resistance Area Of Its Bear Market). Now we start seeing the confirmation of our observations. Gold's chart is looking increasingly weak, buyers ran out of steam, and our "fear' (given that we, somehow, are gold bulls) is that gold is pointing south. We do not exclude the scenario of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...