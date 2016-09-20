LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a pioneer and world leader in immersive cinematic D-BOX Motion Code®, will install a full-size auditorium with D-BOX high-fidelity motion systems with Shanghai Bestar Cinemas Management Co., Ltd. The theater situated in Haikou, in the province of Hainan, will be branded as Bestar D-BOX Cinema and will be able to seat 143 moviegoers and will be the first venue in China to offer an entire audience the full D-BOX experience.

President & CEO of D-BOX, Claude Mc Master adds: "To provide one complete auditorium equipped with our immersive motion seating technology is a great moment for us, but more importantly, for moviegoers, who will now be part of an experience in which everyone in the room will be on the same wavelength. "From a business perspective, this contract underlines just how scalable our technology is and demonstrates how we can accommodate all types of auditorium and space considerations. This is another step to provide top-tier premium entertainment in a very fast-growing market."

Mr. Wang Zheng, GM at Shanghai Bestar Cinemas Management Co., Ltd. comments "To have one entire auditorium equipped with our immersive motion seating technology has always been a part of our bigger plan so this is a big achievement for us. There's an insatiable demand in China for newer, better, more exciting theatre venues which is why we are so delighted to partner with D-BOX. Their passion and commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our company's vision to offer a unique movie-going experience that delivers plenty of added value for our customers."

About D-BOX Technologies Inc.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for visual content that are sent to a motion system integrated into a platform, seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience

D-BOX®, D-BOX Motion Code®, LIVE THE ACTION®, MOTION ARCHITECTS® and MOVE THE WORLD® are trademarks of D-BOX Technologies Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Shanghai Bestar Cinemas Management Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Bestar Cinemas Management Co. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Future Land Holdings Co. Ltd., (HK Code: 01030.HK), giving full play to abundant capital and project management capability. Relying on a sophisticated theater management team, the world's most cutting-edge film equipment, and working with the best theater design team in Asia, it will construct and operate more than 50 high-end, innovative studios within three years. With an investment of 3 billion RMB within five years, it will construct and operate 100 high-end, innovative cinemas.

