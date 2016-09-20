CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated August 19, 2016 were elected as directors of Bengal. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual and special meeting of shareholders on September 20, 2016 in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ----------------------- ------------ --------- ---------------- ------------ Ian J. Towers 22,973,959 99.95 11,400 0.05 Chayan Chakrabarty 22,973,959 99.95 11,400 0.05 Peter D. Gaffney 22,968,214 99.93 17,145 0.07 James B. Howe 22,968,214 99.93 17,145 0.07 Brian J. Moss 22,908,509 99.67 76,850 0.33 Robert D. Steele 22,973,959 99.95 11,400 0.05 W.B. (Bill) Wheeler 21,385,464 93.08 1,589,895 6.92

About Bengal

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with producing and prospective light oil-weighted assets in Australia. Bengal offers exposure to lower risk, current production and cash flow, combined with longer-term high, potential impact exploration projects. Bengal's strategy is to achieve per share growth in cash flow, production and reserves while establishing an attractive portfolio of future drilling and exploration opportunities. Additional information is available on our website at www.bengalenergy.ca.

Contacts:

Bengal Energy Ltd.

Chayan Chakrabarty

President & Chief Executive Officer



Bengal Energy Ltd.

Jerrad Blanchard

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 205-2526

investor.relations@bengalenergy.ca

www.bengalenergy.ca



