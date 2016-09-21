LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - September 20, 2016) - Pinnacle, one of the nation's leading multifamily management firms, announces Deborah O'Keefe has joined the company as a regional marketing director to create growth strategies and resident retention programs for Pinnacle's managed properties in Nevada and Arizona. An 18-year industry veteran, O'Keefe will draw on her background in multifamily marketing, business development, and operations to assist her region. Based in Las Vegas, she will report to Daryl Smith, national marketing director.

"Pinnacle has been looking for an experienced and creative strategist to drive the marketing of our robust southwest region portfolio supporting over 11,450 apartment homes," explains Smith. "Deborah brings a list of accomplishments that will not only benefit our existing properties and clients but will also help to build our dynamic presence even further."

O'Keefe has extensive experience from the national to the local level with firms such as Alliance, MAXX Properties, The Prime Group, CORT and, most recently, Avenue 5 Residential. Her background spans the realm of marketing and includes a strong focus on fiscal management and team development. O'Keefe utilized these skills to successfully position products ranging from new construction lease-ups to renovations and properties in need of repositioning.

Currently, O'Keefe is active on various committees for the Nevada State Apartment Association with previous involvement on the Board of Directors and other roles over a 15-year period. She has earned several professional designations including Certified Apartment Property Supervisor (CAPS); Certified Apartment Manager (CAM); National Leasing Professional Accreditation (NALP); and Building Owner Management Association (BOMA).

O'Keefe is also a Certified Women in Business (WBE), a member of the National League of Women Executives, and a frequent volunteer at Child Haven, St. Jude's Ranch and Catholic Charities Foundation.

