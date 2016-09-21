

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent.



Japan also will see August figures for imports, exports and trade balance.



Imports are expected to plummet 16.5 percent on year after tumbling 24.7 percent in July. Exports are called lower by 4.5 percent after plunging 14.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 195.5 billion yen, down from 513.6 billion yen a month earlier.



Australia will see August data for skilled vacancies and the Westpac Leading Index. In July, vacancies were down 0.6 percent on month while the leading index added 0.05 percent.



New Zealand will release August numbers for credit card spending; in July, spending was up 2.3 percent on month and 5.6 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide August figures for consumer prices; in July, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.



