Iconic Footwear Brand Collaborates with Preen by Thornton Bregazzi for SS17 Show

UGG® presents an exclusive collaboration with global fashion house Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. The two piece collection, which was inspired collaboratively by both fashion brands and features in Preen's LFW show, is available to buy for Spring/Summer 2017.

Debuted on the catwalk this morning, the two styles combine a modern, playful aesthetic with Treadlite by UGG™ technology, creating stylish yet wearable footwear. Available in black and white, the iconic flatform style has been updated with oversized bows to create a striking silhouette and highly covetable collection. The addition of adjustable utilitarian straps and a chunkysole lends an urban cool to the edit while still retaining the effortless luxury that UGG® is synonymous for.

As the women's collection goes from strength to strength, the brand dispels the perception that UGG is only a cold weather brand, providing an ever diversifying summer collection which can be worn for both fashion function throughout each season.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi comments:

"The shoes are part of 'Tokyo Pastel Goths' and in part the seamless gloss of Jeff Koons manipulations of balloon and bow Art. We worked with UGG to develop runway shoes that are effortless and edgy, cute and tough, it's all about the attitude."

Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi

UGG comments:

"I know many people will be surprised by this collaboration but we have wanted to work with Preen for some time as we saw a great fit with our core design values. Much like us they have always done their own thing, regardless of trend and they continue to re-invent the idea of femininity. The product delivers a different fashion edge for us. We are really excited by the results and think our customers will be too."

Andrea O'Donnell, President, Fashion Lifestyle, Deckers Brands

Arriving in stores and online February 2017, the full collection debuts on the catwalk on 18th September 2016.

The collection will be available to purchase through UGG channels worldwide, plus a selection of exclusive wholesale stockists.

About the UGG® brand

Founded in 1978 in California, UGG® has built a reputation on luxury and comfort by using only the finest materials in the world, employing the highest standards of craftsmanship, and delivering new and innovative styles. Recognized as a premium lifestyle brand with more than $1 billion in annual sales, UGG® offering include: men's, women's and kid's footwear as well as loungewear, outerwear, home products, cold weather accessories and handbags. The brand's concept and outlet stores offer the ultimate brand experience with 150 locations worldwide, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. For more information please visit www.ugg.com/uk @UGGineurope

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Teva®, Sanuk®, Ahnu®, HOKA ONE ONE® and Koolaburra®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, 154 Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

