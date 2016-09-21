VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Odin Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: ODN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has it has filed on SEDAR an updated technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101") for the Company's 100% owned Cangrejos gold/copper project located in southern Ecuador.

The report contains previously reported drill intercepts and metallurgical results. It also contains a description of the project history, geology, mineralization, sampling procedures and laboratory Quality Assurance/Quality Control procedures.

The Qualified Person for the updated technical report is Michel Rowland Brepsant, FAusIMM.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

ODIN MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD.

Marshall Koval, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:

Odin Mining and Exploration Ltd.

Lyle Braaten

VP Legal Counsel

tel: +1 604 646-1889

e-mail: lbraaten@odinmining.com

www.odinmining.com



