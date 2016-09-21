PENTICTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Structurlam Products is announcing today that the company has received a report conducted by the International Code Council-Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) for the company's signature CrossLam™ cross-laminated timber (CLT). This makes Structurlam's CrossLam™ the only ICC approved CLT panel for lateral system design in North America.

ICC-ES conducts technical evaluations of building products, components, materials and methods, and produces reports related to the subject's code compliance. This evaluation is important for means of demonstrating that innovative products, like CrossLam™ CLT, meet code requirements and warrant regulatory approval.

"Securing this ICC report for CrossLam™ CLT demonstrates that our product can be accepted by building departments and others that may not have regulations that include cross-laminated timber at this time," said Bill Downing, President of Structurlam. "We are looking forward to the numerous projects that will be utilizing CrossLam™ CLT in the future, as this product continues to make its mark in the construction industry."

The ICC-ES Report for CrossLam is ERS-3631 and was issued in September 2016. CrossLam™ CLT is used to replace concrete in many non-residential and multi-family building projects.

About Structurlam Products

Structurlam is a provider of the most innovative and cost-effective structural laminated mass timber solutions and industrial matting. Structurlam's mass timber solutions cover the spectrum from simple beams and panels to the most complex and beautiful structures in the world. Their value-added production includes the best people and state-of-the art technology coming together to create glue-laminated beams and cross-laminated panels showcasing premium British Columbian fibre. Using mass timber for both its strength and beauty, Structurlam works closely with customers to create complete solutions including connection design, engineering and installation. Their world-class reputation is a result of more than 50 years of innovation and quality. For more information, please visit http://structurlam.com.

