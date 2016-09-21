Jim Cowan appointed President, Greenbrier International

~ Newly-created role to support opportunities in Europe and emerging freight rail markets ~

LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon, Sept. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) announced today that Jim Cowan has been appointed President, Greenbrier International. Cowan continues to report to William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO of Greenbrier and remains as CEO of GBW Railcar Services, LLC, a 50/50 railcar repair and refurbishment joint venture with Watco Companies, LLC. Ray Pericola, who has served at GBW since its creation in 2014, has been promoted to President reporting to Cowan.

In this newly-created role, Cowan's broad experience in manufacturing and the rail industry will support Greenbrier's rapidly-growing international operations. Cowan's responsibilities extend to all railcar markets outside the Americas and include international project coordination with Greenbrier's Global Manufacturing Organization (GMO). Cowan will work closely with Alejandro Centurion, President of GMO, and Martin Graham, Executive Vice President, GMO.

Cowan is well known in the railcar industry with decades of experience in senior leadership positions. Prior to joining Greenbrier in 2014, Cowan worked for Amsted Rail supporting their activities in Brazil. Previously, Cowan served as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARI) where he had oversight of ARI's activities in international rail markets where Greenbrier is currently active.

"Today, Greenbrier serves railcar markets from our facilities in the US, Mexico, Europe and Brazil. Greenbrier's presence is also rapidly growing in emerging railcar markets that we can serve from Europe including markets in the Middle East, Africa and Eurasia," Furman said. "I have asked Jim to take on this new role to more fully focus Greenbrier on global business opportunities. I am pleased that he will bring important new leadership to our international activities."

