

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 18.711 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That was well short of expectations for a surplus of 191.0 billion yen and down from the 513.6 billion yen surplus in July.



Exports tumbled an annual 9.6 percent, also missing expectations for a decline of 4.7 percent after plummeting 14.0 percent in the previous month.



Imports skidded 17.3 percent on year versus forecasts for a fall of 16.6 percent after plunging 24.7 percent a month earlier.



