

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 18.711 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That was well short of expectations for a surplus of 191.0 billion yen and down from the 513.6 billion yen surplus in July.



Exports tumbled an annual 9.6 percent to 5.316 trillion yen, also missing expectations for a decline of 4.7 percent after plummeting 14.0 percent in the previous month.



Exports to all of Asia fell 9.4 percent on year to 2,927.184 trillion yen, while exports to China alone were down 8.9 percent to 968.944 billion yen.



Exports to the United States slipped an annual 14.5 percent to 971.451 billion yen, while exports to the European Union eased 0.7 percent to 590.772 billion yen.



Imports skidded 17.3 percent on year to 5.335 trillion yen versus forecasts for a fall of 16.6 percent after plunging 24.7 percent a month earlier.



Imports from all of Asia fell 13.8 percent on year to 2.629 trillion yen, while imports from just China alone skidded 15.4 percent to 1.312 trillion yen.



Imports from the United States tumbled an annual 9.5 percent to 609.098 billion yen, while imports from the European Union fell an annual 12.4 percent to 673.280 billion yen.



The adjusted trade surplus was 340.0 billion yen - missing expectations for 494.0 billion yen but up from 317.6 billion yen in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX