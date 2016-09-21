

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had given away almost 75 points or 2.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped just beneath the 3,025-point plateau, and the market figures to stay in that neighborhood again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be flat ahead of key interest rate decisions later today in Japan and the United States. The European and U.S. markets were flat, and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financials and insurance companies were tempered by support from the resource plays.



For the day, the index eased 3.05 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,023.00 after trading between 3,015.88 and 3,027.82. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 1.23 points or 0.06 percent to end at 2,000.06.



Among the actives, Gemdale added 0.58 percent, while Ping An shed 0.34 percent, China Life lost 0.69 percent, China Shenhua gained 0.27 percent, China Unicom fell 0.73 percent, Zijin Mining advanced 0.31 percent and Bank of China eased 0.30 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests little movement as stocks were rangebound on Tuesday before finishing barely higher.



The Dow inched up 9.79 points or 0.1 percent to 18,129.96, while the NASDAQ rose 6.33 points or 0.1 percent to 5,241.35, and the S&P 500 crept up 0.64 points or 0.1 percent to 2,139.76.



Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of monetary policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.



The Bank of Japan may cut interest rates further into negative territory, while the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged - although the Fed's statement may offer clues on the possibility of a rate hike later this year.



In economic news, buying interest was generated by disappointing housing data, which reinforced expectations that the Fed will refrain from raising rates in the near term.



