LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- The Trade Desk, Inc., a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,666,667 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase an additional 700,000 shares of Class A common stock from certain selling stockholders. The Trade Desk will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Market on September 21, 2016, under the symbol "TTD."

Citigroup, Jefferies and RBC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and Raymond James are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on September 20, 2016. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; or Jefferies LLC, Attention Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that enables ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams across various advertising formats, including display, video, and social, and on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Headquartered in Ventura, Calif., The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

