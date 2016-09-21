

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision later today. The release of weaker than expected Japanese trade data also dented investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 85.62 points or 0.52 percent to 16,406.53, off a low of 16,404.37 earlier.



The Bank of Japan will announce its latest policy decision today, with some analysts suggesting that the bank could cut interest rates further into negative territory.



The major exporters are lower. Toshiba is down 0.2 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.3 percent, Canon is lower by 0.7 percent and Sony is losing 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is declining 0.7 percent, while Honda is adding 0.4 percent. Fast Retailing is adding 0.2 percent, while SoftBank is down 0.3 percent.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.7 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is down more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is losing 0.5 percent despite the increase in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Nichirei Corp. is gaining almost 4 percent, while Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Sumitomo Osaka Cement are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Sony Financial Holdings and Trend Micro are down more than 3 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 18.711 billion yen in August, Japan's Ministry of Finance said. That was well short of expectations for a surplus of 191.0 billion yen and down from the 513.6 billion yen surplus in July.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 101 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday as traders largely seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of monetary policy decisions by both the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.



The Dow inched up 9.79 points or 0.1 percent to 18,129.96, the Nasdaq rose 6.33 points or 0.1 percent to 5,241.35, and the S&P 500 crept up 0.64 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,139.76.



The major European markets also finished little changed on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures rose on Tuesday despite remarks from a top OPEC official who downplayed the possibility of a deal between major producers to curb output. WTI oil for October delivery settled at $43.44 a barrel on its expiration day, up 14 cents, or 0.3 percent.



