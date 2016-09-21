

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said replacements for only half of the one million Galaxy Note 7 phones recalled in the U.S. last week will be available in stores by Wednesday, falling short of expectations.



When Samsung announced the formal recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices last week, following explosions caused by faulty lithium-ion batteries, the company said consumers could get a replacement phone 'no later than September 21'. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission had said one million phones in the U.S. were affected by the recall.



Samsung declined to say when the remaining devices will be available.



The company also issued a software update Tuesday that will alert users if they are using a recalled device when they plug it into a charger. The update will change the battery symbol in the top right corner to green from white if it is a new Note 7 device.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX