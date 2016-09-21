SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Planet today hosted EU Commissioner ElÅ¼bieta BieÅ"kowska at their San Francisco office and manufacturing facility. BieÅ"kowska is the EU Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises). In her position, Commissioner BieÅ"kowska works to ensure that the EU remains a healthy place for entrepreneurs and new technology companies. She is also responsible for the EU's space policy, which aims to open up new opportunities for space-based applications and services and to attract new players to enter the space industry.

As a space technology company with offices in Berlin and Amsterdam, Planet was excited to host Commissioner BieÅ"kowska. During her visit, she toured Planet's satellite manufacturing facilities and learned about Planet's one-of-a-kind, automated data chain that includes a growing constellation of over 65 imaging satellites; a global network of ground stations; a cloud-based data processing pipeline; and an online software product that allows end-users to access and analyze satellite imagery instantly online.

"Hosting Commissioner BieÅ"kowska at Planet's offices in San Francisco was an honour," said Will Marshall, Planet CEO and Co-Founder. "Planet's expansion in Europe with our Amsterdam office and RapidEye team in Berlin means EU space policy and data applications are a top priority. We very much enjoyed hearing about the Commissioner's vision for expanding opportunities for innovation in Europe and look forward to playing a central role in the EU's participation in the Space Renaissance."

During the Commissioner's visit, discussions with Planet's leadership centered on the hosting of EU-derived data streams on Planet's platform as well as the region's broader space policies. "We are working to ensure that Europe offers exciting opportunities for space technology which ultimately delivers new apps and services," said Commissioner BieÅ"kowska following the visit.

Planet looks forward to continuing a fruitful dialogue with Commissioner BieÅ"kowska regarding the state of space technology and new data sources in the EU.

