

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) values its assets in a world of increasing climate-change regulations, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The SEC sought information and documents in August from Exxon and the company's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The federal agency has been receiving documents the company submitted as part of a continuing probe into similar issues begun last year by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the report said.



As part of its probe, the SEC is also examining Exxon's longstanding practice of not writing down the value of its oil and gas reserves when prices fall, the Journal reported. Exxon is the only major U.S. producer that hasn't taken a write down or impairment since oil prices plunged two years ago. Peers including Chevron Corp. have lowered valuations by a collective $50 billion.



'The SEC is the appropriate entity to examine issues related to impairment, reserves and other communications important to investors. We are fully complying with the SEC request for information and are confident our financial reporting meets all legal and accounting requirements,' Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers reportedly said.



