

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of monetary policy decisions by both the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.



Some analysts have suggested that the bank of Japan could cut interest rates further into negative territory. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but investors will keep a close eye on the wording of the Fed's statement for clues on the possibility of a rate hike later this year.



The Australian market is advancing, with most sectors higher, as investors awaited monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 20.30 points or 0.38 percent to 5,323.90. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 19.90 points or 0.37 percent to 5,417.20.



In the mining space, Rio Tinto is adding 0.2 percent, while Fortescue Metals is lower by 0.4 percent.



BHP Billiton's shares are rising 0.7 percent despite news that the company is locked in a A$1 billion dispute with the Australian Taxation Officer over the amount of taxes payable on the sale of Australian commodities to its Singapore marketing business.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is up 0.4 percent and Evolution Mining is higher by more than 1 percent after gold prices edged higher overnight.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is adding 0.4 percent, Santos is up 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is higher by 0.2 percent as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the big banks, Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ Bank are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia is edging up 0.03 percent.



Suncorp chief executive Michael Cameron announced three new appointments to the company's executive team, including separate chief risk officer and chief legal officer roles. The insurance and banking company's shares are adding 0.6 percent.



Nufarm's full-year net profit fell 36 percent on restructuring costs and higher costs of doing business in Latin America. However, the agricultural chemical company's are higher by more than 6 percent.



Kathmandu Holdings reported a 64 percent surge in full-year profit and exceeded its own expectations. The outdoor clothing and equipment retailer's shares are gaining almost 4 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Westpac Bank showed that Australia's economy looks to be stagnant in the near term, with a flat leading index reading. That's down from the upwardly revised 0.08 percent gain in July.



Australia will also see August data for skilled vacancies today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as investors await interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7556, unchanged from Tuesday.



The Japanese market is declining, as investors remained cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision later today. The release of weaker than expected Japanese trade data also dented investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 85.62 points or 0.52 percent to 16,406.53, off a low of 16,404.37 earlier.



The Bank of Japan will announce its latest policy decision today, with some analysts suggesting that the bank could cut interest rates further into negative territory.



The major exporters are lower. Toshiba is down 0.2 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.3 percent, Canon is lower by 0.7 percent and Sony is losing 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is declining 0.7 percent, while Honda is adding 0.4 percent. Fast Retailing is adding 0.2 percent, while SoftBank is down 0.3 percent.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.7 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is down more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is losing 0.5 percent despite the increase in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Nichirei Corp. is gaining almost 4 percent, while Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Sumitomo Osaka Cement are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Sony Financial Holdings and Trend Micro are down more than 3 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 18.711 billion yen in August, Japan's Ministry of Finance said. That was well short of expectations for a surplus of 191.0 billion yen and down from the 513.6 billion yen surplus in July.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 101 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan are in negative territory. South Korea and Malaysia are edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday as traders largely seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of monetary policy decisions by both the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.



The Dow inched up 9.79 points or 0.1 percent to 18,129.96, the Nasdaq rose 6.33 points or 0.1 percent to 5,241.35, and the S&P 500 crept up 0.64 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,139.76.



The major European markets also finished little changed on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures rose on Tuesday despite remarks from a top OPEC official who downplayed the possibility of a deal between major producers to curb output. WTI oil for October delivery settled at $43.44 a barrel on its expiration day, up 14 cents, or 0.3 percent.



