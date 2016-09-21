The Internet Society today announced that it has opened a new regional bureau in the Middle East and appointed Salam Yamout to the role of Regional Director.

Ms. Yamout brings over 25 years of experience to her new role where she will be responsible for building awareness of the Internet Society and advancing its mission of promoting access to the Internet for the benefit of people everywhere.

Prior to joining the Internet Society, Ms. Yamout was the National Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) Strategy Coordinator for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, in Beirut, Lebanon. She was responsible for planning and implementing national ICT projects in addition to advising on regulatory and legislative issues related to ICT as well as Internet Governance.

Ms. Yamout is founder and executive board member of the Lebanese Internet Center and the Lebanon Chapter of the Internet Society. She also serves on the board of various organizations including RIPE NCC (the Internet Registry for Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia); MIT Enterprise Forum for the Pan Arab Region, and Lebanon for Entrepreneurs.

"The Internet Society has been looking for the right person who can help us engage with regional partners, policy makers and Internet communities throughout the Middle East. With her extensive experience in technology and working with various stakeholders in the region, she is well positioned to help the Internet Society promote the benefits of an open, trusted, Internet," explains Raúl Echeberría, Vice President of Global Engagement for the Internet Society.

Mr. Yamout holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Ecole Supérieure des Affaires (ESA) in Beirut and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arizona. She will be based in Beirut, Lebanon.

About the Internet Society

The Internet Society, www.internetsociety.org, is the trusted independent source for Internet information and thought leadership from around the world. It is also the organizational home for the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). With its principled vision and substantial technological foundation, the Internet Society promotes open dialogue on Internet policy, technology, and future development among users, companies, governments, and other organizations. Working with its members and Chapters around the world, the Internet Society enables the continued evolution and growth of the Internet for everyone.

