XMediusSENDSECURE, a Revolutionary Solution for the Secure Exchange of Files

MONTREAL, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

AHighly Secure and Easy to use Platform

XMedius, a world leader in the field of secure file exchange for businesses, announced today the commercialization of XMediusSENDSECURE (SendSecure) in a cloud version, its new highly secure and easy to use solution enabling the exchange of all types of files, including audio and video content. This new platform is in response to a growing need within businesses and organizations, that is, to ensure the security of transmission of its data and those of its clients. Security breaches can have serious consequences at the financial level, on the company's reputation, and can lead to a loss of confidence in it and its brand.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160919/409470LOGO )



SendSecure was designed to allow the ephemeral exchange and storage of sensitive and confidential files in virtual storage. All communications are encrypted using the TLS 1.2 protocol (with continuous confidentiality). When the files are stored, they are encrypted using the 256-bit AES encryption algorithm. It requires double authentication by the recipient in order for him to be able to download the document received. Once the exchange is completed, SendSecure automatically deletes the shared files based on the retention policies and creates a non-reputable audit report attesting to all the exchanges between the parties. The solution integrates seamlessly with Outlook (Office 365), allowing the transmission of files directly from the mailbox. It is also possible to share files from a secure Website.

Highly secure User friendly Traceability - No subscription or download necessary for the recipient - Mobile solution - Two-factor authentication - For all file types - Complete audit trail - Ephemeral storage - Seamless integration with of all exchanges Outlook

"Employees don't realize that e-mail was not designed taking security, governance and privacy standards into account. In addition, they use means such as the sending of ZIP files with a password, the loading of files onto an FTP server, the sending of CDs, DVDs or USB keys by mail or courier, or general public storage and file-sharing solutions that are far from secure. These solutions create significant risks for the company," said Jean Champagne, President and Chief Executive Officer at XMedius. "What is needed is a solution that allows users to easily and securely share confidential files using Outlook, both within and outside the company, and from their mobile devices when they are at a clients' facility. The rules of governance are tightening and information technology managers must be equipped with tools for the protection of sensitive and confidential content. "SendSecure is an easy to use, highly secure solution offering traceability that allows confirmation of exchanges."

SendSecure adheres to regulatory and compliance policies by providing secure protocols, in addition to automated tools and mechanisms for the processing, management, backup, monitoring and distribution of documents that require transparency and control.

About XMedius

XMedius is a global leader in the field of secure document exchange for businesses. Its on-site and cloud-based software solutions enable businesses to exchange sensitive and confidential data in a secure manner. Founded in 1996 and based in Montreal (Canada), the company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific rim. With more than 13,000 deployments in SMEs, large enterprises and service providers, XMedius solutions are present in many markets, including the financial, health, government, manufacturing, retail, legal services and education sectors. For more information about XMedius and its solutions, visit http://www.xmedius.com/en/ and join the conversation on our blog at http://www.xmedius.com/en/news-and-events/blog/

Stéphane Vidal, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Tel.: +1-514-787-2121, Stephane.vidal@xmedius.com