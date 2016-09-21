Web of Science Predicts 2016 Nobel Prize Winners

Detection of Gravitational Waves Generated from Black Holes and Cancer Immunotherapy Research among Laureate-Worthy Discoveries

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters, the world's leader in intelligent information for businesses and professionals, today announced its 2016 Citation Laureates.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160920/410155-INFO

The annual Citation Laureates study has predicted 39 Nobel Prize winners since 2002. The study mines scientific research citations within the Web of Science' -the premier global search and discovery platform for the sciences, social sciences and arts and humanities-to identify the most influential researchers in chemistry, physics, physiology or medicine, and economics who are likely winners of the Nobel Prize in current or future years.

This year's noteworthy nominees include physicists Ronald W.P. Drever, Kip S.Thorne and Rainer Weiss for their development of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) which made possible the detection of gravitational waves from coalescing black holes. In physiology or medicine, James P. Allison, Jeffrey A. Bluestone and Craig B. Thompson explained how CD28 and CTLA-4 are regulators of T-cell activation, while Gordon J. Freeman, Tasuku Honjo and Arlene H. Sharpe elucidated the function of programmed cell death-1. The discoveries of both groups have advanced cancer chemotherapy. In economics, Olivier J. Blanchard is recognized for valuable contributions to macroeconomics, including determinants of economic fluctuations and employment.

The 2016 Thomson Reuters Citation Laureates:

PHYSIOLOGY or MEDICINE James P. Allison Professor and Chair, Department of Immunology, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas Houston, TX USA Jeffrey A. Bluestone A.W. and Mary Margaret Clausen Distinguished Professor of Metabolism and Endocrinology, University of California San Francisco Medical School San Francisco, CA USA Craig B. Thompson President and CEO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York, NY USA For explaining how CD28 and CTLA-4 are regulators of T cell activation, modulating immune response Gordon J. Freeman Professor, Department of Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School Boston, MA USA Tasuku Honjo Visiting Professor, Kyoto University Kyoto, JAPAN Arlene H. Sharpe George Fabyan Professor of Comparative Pathology, Department of Microbiology and Immunobiology, Harvard Medical School and Member, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital Boston, MA USA For elucidating programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) and its pathway, which has advanced cancer immunotherapy" Michael N. Hall Professor Biozentrum, University of Basel Basel, SWITZERLAND David M. Sabatini Whitehead Institute, Member; Professor of Biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; Member, Koch Institute for Integrative Research; Senior Associate Member, Broad Institute. Cambridge, MA USA Stuart L. Schreiber Director of Chemical Biology, Broad Institute, Morris Loeb Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Harvard University; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Cambridge, MA USA For discoveries of the growth regulator Target of Rapamycin (TOR) and the mechanistic Target of Rapamycin (mTOR)

PHYSICS Marvin L. Cohen

University Professor, Department of Physics, University of California Berkeley; Senior Scientist, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Berkeley, CA USA



For theoretical studies of solid materials, prediction of their properties, and especially for the empirical pseudopotential method Ronald W.P. Drever

Professor of Physics Emeritus, California Institute of Technology

Pasadena, CA USA



Kip S. Thorne

Feynman Professor of Theoretical Physics Emeritus, California Institute of Technology

Pasadena, CA USA



Rainer Weiss

Professor of Physics Emeritus, Massachusetts Institute of Technology,

Cambridge, MA USA



For the development of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) that made possible the detection of gravitational waves Celso Grebogi

Sixth Century Chair in Nonlinear and Complex Systems, School of Natural and Computing Sciences, University of Aberdeen

Aberdeen, SCOTLAND Edward Ott

Distinguished University Professor, Yuen Sang and Yuen Kit So Professor, Department of Physics, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Institute for Research in Electronics and Applied Physics, University of Maryland

College Park, MD USA



James A. Yorke

Distinguished University Research Professor of Mathematics and Physics, Institute for Physical Sciences and Technology, University of Maryland

College Park, MD USA



For their description of a control theory of chaotic systems , the OGY method

CHEMISTRY George M. Church Robert Winthrop Professor of Genetics, Harvard Medical School Boston, MA USA Feng Zhang W. M. Keck Career Development Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Core Member, Broad Institute Cambridge, MA USA For application of CRISPR-cas9 gene editing in mouse and human cells Dennis Lo Yuk-Ming Li Ka Shing Professor of Medicine and of Chemical Pathology, and Director of the Li Ka Shing Institute of Health Sciences, Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong, CHINA For detecting cell-free fetal DNA in maternal plasma, a revolution in noninvasive prenatal testing Hiroshi Maeda Professor, Institute of Drug Delivery Science, Sojo University, and Professor Emeritus, Kumamoto University School of Medicine Kumamoto, JAPAN Yasuhiro Matsumura Director, Division of Developmental Therapeutics, Exploratory Oncology Research and Clinical Trial Center, National Cancer Center Tokyo, JAPAN For discovering the enhanced permeability and retention (EPR) effect of macromolecular drugs, a key finding for cancer therapeutics

ECONOMIC SCIENCES Olivier J. Blanchard C. Fred Bergsten Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington, D.C. USA and Robert M. Solow Professor of Economics Emeritus, Department of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Cambridge, MA USA For contributions to macroeconomics, including determinants of economic fluctuations and employment Edward P. Lazear Morris Arnold and Nona Jean Cox Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, and Jack Steele Parker Professor of Human Resources, Management and Economics, Stanford Graduate School of Business Stanford, CA USA For his development of the distinctive field of personnel economics Marc J. Melitz David A. Wells Professor of Political Economy, Department of Economics, Harvard University Cambridge, MA USA For pioneering descriptions of firm heterogeneity and international trade

"Highly-cited papers turn out to be one of the most reliable indicators of world-class research, and provide a glimpse at what research stands the best chance at being recognized with a Nobel Prize," said Jessica Turner, global head of government and academia, Intellectual Property and Science, Thomson Reuters. "We applaud our 2016 Citation Laureates for their groundbreaking discoveries, and wish them the best this Nobel season and in the future."

For the second consecutive year, science enthusiasts are invited to weigh-in with their own Nobel Prize predictions by participating in the "People's Choice" survey for Nobel Prizes, drawn from the Citation Laureates in contention for the Nobel. Individuals who are interested in taking part can visit StateOfInnovation.com to make their picks.

For detailed information on the methodology of this study, the Citation Laureates, and their fields of research and institutional affiliations, visit StateOfInnovation.com. Follow @TR_ScienceWatch and CitationLaureate on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news on the predictions and deeper insight into their fields of research.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals. We combine industry expertise with innovative technology to deliver critical information to leading decision makers in the financial and risk, legal, tax and accounting, intellectual property and science and media markets, powered by the world's most trusted news organization. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

In July 2016, the company entered a definitive agreement to sell its Intellectual Property & Science business to Onex Corporation and Baring Private Equity Asia for $3.55 billion. The sale is expected to close before the end of the year following regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Intellectual Property & Science business provides of comprehensive intellectual property and scientific information, decision support tools and services that enable the lifecycle of innovation for governments, academia, publishers, corporations and law firms to discover, protect and commercialize new ideas and brands.

CONTACTS

Jennifer Figueroa

Thomson Reuters

+1 203-824-6261

jennifer.figueroa@thomsonreuters.com

Brian Erni

J. Roderick Public Relations

+1 631 584 2200

brian@jroderick.com