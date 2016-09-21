

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp.(NUE) said that it is adding an additional cold mill at its Nucor Steel Arkansas division. The specialty cold mill complex will expand Nucor's capability to produce advanced high-strength, high-strength low-alloy, and motor lamination steel products. The mill will cost an estimated $230 million to build and is expected to be operational in approximately two years.



Ducker Worldwide estimates that 4 million tons of advanced high-strength and ultra advanced high-strength steels will be used for the automotive market by 2025. The specialty cold mill complex will give Nucor the capability to produce products the company currently does not make, adding to Nucor's comprehensive product portfolio and further differentiating Nucor from its competitors as the leader in providing solutions to its customers.



Nucor Steel Arkansas employs 650 teammates. The addition of the specialty cold mill complex is expected to add approximately 100 jobs at an estimated average annual salary of $80,000.



