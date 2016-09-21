

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 74.01 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.0337 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 74.36 and 1.0326, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 0.7308 and 1.5260 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7314 and 1.5240, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 72.00 against the yen, 1.04 against the aussie, 0.72 against the greenback and 1.55 against the euro.



