BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of Japan maintained interest rate unchanged at -0.1 percent and also monetary policy base unchanged at 80 trillion yen.



Following the announcement, the yen rose against other major currencies.



As of 12:19 am ET, the yen was trading at 112.40 against the euro, 130.63 against the pound, 103.01 against the Swiss franc and 101.00 against the U.S. dollar.



