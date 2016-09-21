Global market research company Euromonitor International released today new research on ingredients.

According to the new research, a total of 1.2 billion tonnes of pure commodities were used in food and drink applications in 2015, an increase of 2 percent since 2014. This growth is linked to the ongoing health and wellness trend within the global food and drinks market.

Attitude to health continues to evolve in the Americas and Western Europe, where naturally healthy foods are growing at a faster rate than fortified/functional products. "Clean labels remains a dominant trend in food and drinks, and is set to become more important in beauty and personal care," says John Madden, head of ingredients at Euromonitor International.

Globally, botanicals are forecast to rise by 3 percent by 2020, with Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa growing the fastest. In beauty and personal care, botanicals and especially plant extracts are increasingly used in skin care, hair care and sun protection products. This increase can be attributed to the trend toward natural ingredients and the antioxidant benefits of plant extracts.

"The clean label tag can mean many things, but at its heart, it is consumers having trust in the products they purchase, and an understanding that they are beneficial and safe." Madden adds: "The use of natural ingredients and the removal of artificial and more controversial ingredients, such as certain preservatives and antimicrobials, continues. In addition to the established clean label demands, Euromonitor predicts a greater pressure to simplify on-pack information, delivering honest, simple messages so consumers do not have to wade through the small print or sort through a long list of claims to find the information they are looking for."

