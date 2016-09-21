Gemalto: Gemalto and Valeo partner to turn your smartphone into a secure car key

Paris and Amsterdam, September 21, 2016 - Valeo (Euonext: FR), one of the world's leading automotive suppliers, has partnered with Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, to ensure the security of its virtual car key system called Valeo InBlue® (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx3VoK5ACYI). With Valeo InBlue®, drivers can use their smartphone or connected watch to lock, unlock and start their car, control applications and remotely access useful vehicle data using Bluetooth®.

This innovation is based on an on-board equipment, connected to a Smartphone Development Kit (SDK) hosting a secured virtual car key provided by the Valeo cloud-based platform.

Valeo InBlue® leverages the Gemalto Allynis Trusted Services Hub (TSH) solution providing secure Over-The-Air (OTA) deployment and lifecycle management of applications and sensitive credentials for vehicles. Thanks to Gemalto security solutions, virtual car keys are securely sent to smartphones and stored with a high level of security that is comparable with current mobile payment solutions being deployed with banks around the world.

Valeo InBlue® is compatible with Android or iOS based smartphones on any mobile network. This easy to implement solution makes the technology deployable on any market.

"In 2015, 1.4 billion smartphones (https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS40980416) were sold worldwide and the number of smartwatches is expected to reach 50 million (http://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3198018) this year, opening the door to a world of possibilities to leverage devices with smart car applications" said Marc Vrecko, President of Valeo's Comfort and Driving Assistance Business Group. "Gemalto is a pioneer of secure connected car technology and its proven Trusted Service Hub has helped us deliver next generation services with enhanced security for drivers and car manufacturers."

With Valeo InBlue®, authorized users can remotely register new connected devices for use with a vehicle and receive vehicle information such as car location and fuel level, enabling easy secured car sharing and simplified rentals.

"People love their cars as much as their connected devices. The convergence of the two is transforming the automotive sector enhancing performance, safety and driver comfort, and is a stepping stone to new upcoming mobility services starting by easier car rental & sharing" said Frederic Vasnier, Executive Vice-President Embedded Software and Products, Gemalto. "Valeo InBlue® technology defends against key fob hacking thus improving security and convenience for drivers. It is revolutionizing car sharing and car rental, establishing an entirely new marketplace that Frost & Sullivan says will be used by 26 million people by 2020."

About Valeo

Valeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a technology company, Valeo proposes innovative products and systems that contribute to the reduction of CO 2 emissions and to the development of intuitive driving. In 2015, the Group generated sales of €14.5 billion and invested over 10% of its original equipment sales in research and development. Valeo has 148 plants, 19 research centers, 35 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and employs 88,800 people in 32 countries worldwide.

Valeo is listed on the Paris stock exchange and is a member of the CAC 40 index.

For more information about the Valeo Group and its activities, please visit our website, www.valeo.com (http://www.valeo.com/)

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security (http://www.gemalto.com/companyinfo/digital-security), with 2015 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com/), or follow @gemalto (http://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

For more information:

Media Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 55 21 20 / 29 72

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com (mailto:press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/159293/R/2043269/762828.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Gemalto via Globenewswire

