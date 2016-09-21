Renee Tannenbaum has informed Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Company") of her resignation from the board of directors for personal reasons. The board of directors wishes to thank Renee Tannenbaum for her contribution during the period she has served as a board member. The nomination committee proposes that Renee Tannenbaum is replaced by Joanna Horobin and the Company has today called for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 12 October 2016. The notice of the extraordinary general meeting and the nomination committee's proposal are attached.

This information is disclosed in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5-12.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is a biotech company focusing on the development and commercialisation of novel targeted therapeutics in haematology and oncology. The Company's lead clinical-stage product opportunity is Betalutin®, the first in a new class of Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to improve upon and complement current options for the treatment of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need and orphan drug opportunities, representing a growing market worth over $12 billion by 2018.

Betalutin® comprises a tumour-seeking anti-CD37 antibody, lilotomab (previously referred to as HH1), conjugated to a low intensity radionuclide (lutetium-177). The preliminary data has shown promising efficacy and safety profile in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in a difficult-to-treat NHL patient population. The Company is aiming at developing Betalutin® for the treatment of major types of NHL with first regulatory submission anticipated in 1H 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets, while exploring potential distribution agreements in selected geographies. The Company is committed to developing its ARC pipeline to treat multiple selected cancer indications.

