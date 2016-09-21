Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Sept 21, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has signed partnership contracts with the Japan Basketball Association (JBA) and the Japan Professional Basketball League (B.League).Based on its vision of Human Centric Innovation to empower people through digital technologies, Fujitsu will provide its information and communication technology (ICT) to support the JBA and B.League by providing a data management service for information on basketball players and coaches, a digital marketing platform to offer timely information to fans, and a smart arena solution that will work to hone players' skills and team performance while offering viewers a new way to experience the game. Together with supporting the growth of basketball in Japan, Fujitsu aims to contribute to the B.League goal of regional revitalization through safe and secure communities that are comfortable to live in, with arenas at their heart.- Background and ObjectivesB.League, which manages the men's professional basketball league that will commence its inaugural season on September 22, has three stated missions: to produce world-class players and teams; to deliver exciting entertainment; and to create 'dream arenas'. As a partner to the JBA and B.League, Fujitsu will contribute to achieving these missions by providing ICT, including a data management service for information on basketball players and coaches, a digital marketing platform, and a smart arena solution, which Fujitsu Laboratories is in the process of developing.- ICT to be Provided1. A data management service to produce world-class players and teamsBasketball players' game records, career data, and other information, had until now been managed by their respective teams or schools. Now Fujitsu will provide the JBA with a management service of players and coaches's data. Centralizing the management of statistical data and the career performance of individuals will simplify searches for the basic data required to identify players who demonstrate great potential or players for the national team.2. A digital marketing platform to support the delivery of entertainmentWith the aim of expanding the number of fans and reinvigorating the local communities of each team, Fujitsu is providing B.League with a digital marketing platform that centralizes the management of customer data, such as attending basketball games and event participation. This will support the provision of timely information to fans and effective marketing solutions, such as fine-tuned promotions.3. Smart arena solution to create 'dream arenas'Fujitsu Laboratories is working on the practical implementation of a smart arena solution that uses a free viewpoint video generation technology as well as sport IoT technologies, such as highly accurate 3D laser sensors and player motion-tracking technologies, which are currently under development. With a plan to offer these initiatives in 2018, the aim is to help produce world-class players and teams as well as to create dream arenas, while also contributing to the development of local communities where, at their heart, is the team's arena.- Technologies from Fujitsu Laboratories for the Smart Arena Solution1. 3D laser sensorsWith Fujitsu Laboratories' proprietary 3D laser sensors, player movements can be captured in three dimensions and with high precision without requiring the placement of markers. Analysis of the players' 3D motion data can be performed in real time, and can be used to sharpen the skills of individual players and the performance of teams.2. Player motion-tracking technologiesUsing multiple cameras to eliminate blind spots, this technology automatically and accurately tracks player positions and movements to generate player statistics. This will help teams play with greater precision, such as through the analysis of player formations, and to formulate tactics.3. Free viewpoint video generation technologyBy analyzing the 3D structure of images shot from multiple camera angles, images can be generated from any desired angle. 