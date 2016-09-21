

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan decided to modify the existing policy framework to achieve the inflation target at the earliest possible time.



'With a view to achieving the the price stability target of 2 percent at the earliest possible time, the Bank decided to introduce 'QQE with yield curve control',' the bank said Wednesday.



Accordingly, the bank will control short-term and long-term interest rates and also it will expand the monetary base until inflation exceeds 2 percent.



'With regard to the amount of JGBs to be purchased, the bank will conduct purchases more or less in line with the current pace - an annual pace of increase in the amount of outstanding of its JGB holdings at about 80 trillion yen,' the bank said.



The BoJ will continue applying a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent to the policy rate balances in current accounts held by financial institutions.



