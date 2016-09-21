More than 350 of Europe's customer experience leaders for top brands attend C3 Europe to share best practices and advice.

Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, today held its Clarabridge Customer Connections (C3) event in Europe where the winners of its Customer Experience Champion (CXC) Awards for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region were announced. Spanning a variety of industries, the winners have all demonstrated innovation, leadership and measurable results with their customer experience programmes. The judging panel consisted of three industry experts: Jeannie Walters, CEO Chief Customer Experience Investigator of 360Connext; Lorraine Schumacher, Customer Experience Management Evangelist at Clarabridge; and Susan Ganeshan, Chief Marketing Officer of Clarabridge.

CXC Luminary Award

The CXC Luminary Award recognizes a company that has made a corporate shift to elevate customer experience to a top-tier business strategy.

QoQa: QoQa is a Swiss eCommerce company focused on offering daily product deals and building a happy and loyal base of customer enthusiasts. Using Clarabridge's CX Social solution to manage four unique eCommerce brands in two languages, the company has been able to shift their multilingual social engagement from forums to multiple social media platforms, listening and acting on the feedback of more than 350,000 loyal followers.

Telekom Hungary : Initially focused on social posting activity, CX Social has helped Telekom Hungary, the largest Hungarian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, build out a full social engagement and customer service programme. As a result, the company has seen their Facebook community grow by 12% and their Twitter followers grow by 330%, making it one of the fastest growing brand profiles in Hungary.

5CA: 5CA, a premium service partner that builds customer experience programmes for companies in the video game, e-commerce, and consumer electronics industries, uses CX Social to bridge the gap between customer experience on social media and traditional support channels. As a result, their clients can now offer customers premium support on their preferred channel. This has improved first touch resolution and end-user satisfaction scores.

CXC Innovation Award

The CXC Innovation Award recognizes an organization whose customer experience programme demonstrates out-of-the-box thinking and/or innovative concepts.

Traffic Scotland : In 2012, Amey secured a six-year contract with Transport Scotland to provide operations and infrastructure services for Traffic Scotland and to oversee motorway and road technology infrastructure across the whole of Scotland. CX Social has helped Traffic Scotland to dramatically improve its market awareness and customer engagement. In the past three years, Traffic Scotland has seen a 550% increase in their social following, with approximately 700K retweets of their content per month.

The Restaurant Group plc : The Restaurant Group plc operates over 500 restaurants and pubs in the UK's casual dining sector. The company uses Clarabridge to drive highly personalized and real-time engagement with customers. The Restaurant Group has seen a dramatic improvement in customer handling times, faster time to resolution, and improved customer satisfaction rates.

Medialaan: Medialaan, owner and operator of radio and television broadcasting stations in Belgium, uses CX Social for its automatic real-time tagging capabilities, making sure social feedback is directly routed to the right stakeholder for immediate follow-up. These efforts have helped to grow their online communities and have increased social engagement rates for their entertainment programmes.

CXC Diamond Award

The CXC Diamond Award honours an organization whose CX programme is multi-faceted and shines brightly within the organization. Its CX programme demonstrates vision, strategy, execution and results.

Saudi Telecom Company (STC): Saudi Telecom Company, the largest telecommunications services provider in the Middle East and North Africa, uses Clarabridge to implement an end-to-end Voice of the Customer programme, helping them to capture, analyse, and act on all of their customer feedback data in English and multiple dialects of Arabic, from digital and physical channels. STC has seen consistent and positive growth in transactional Net Promoter, Customer Satisfaction and Customer Effort scores, as well as a decline in customer churn.

Adba International : Adba International, a consulting and marketing agency, partners with Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier airline of the Republic of Turkey with the largest country coverage in the world, to provide an end-to-end social customer care programme. With CX Social, Turkish Airlines has been able to drastically reduce response times over social, going from an average response time of 45 minutes down to 10 minutes. Customer satisfaction has also increased.

Doccle: Doccle is an interactive digital platform that acts as a document management tool and safe online archive. Doccle uses Clarabridge to improve their social engagement and has been able to improve customer loyalty, growing their community of brand ambassadors to more than 130,000 engaged customers. With over 750,000 active users, Doccle is the biggest and most versatile administration tool in Belgium. Doccle is a true network organisation that strives to lower the administrative barriers for individuals as well as companies through interactive cooperation on a daily and long-term basis.

