Smith Nephew (LSE:SN)(NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, highlights three scientific symposia at World Union of Wound Health Societies (WUWHS) on 25-29 September 2016 in Florence, Italy. These symposia reinforce Smith Nephew's commitment to supporting healthcare professionals by conducting and effectively communicating research in areas of clinical practice that can enable improved outcomes for patients.

The first symposia will focus on PICO™, a unique single-use negative pressure wound therapy system (sNPWT), and its role in reducing surgical site complications. Through a wealth of clinical evidence, PICO™ is rapidly becoming a leading choice in NPWT due to its ability to manage a wide range of wounds at risk of complications in a clinical and cost effective way. In a recent study, using PICO™ reduced superficial surgical complications four-fold (from 8% to 2%) and significantly reduced the number of total dressing changes required per patient.1

"Infections can occur at relatively higher than expected rate among patients associated with co-morbid risk factors who have surgery, resulting in considerable social, healthcare and wider economic implications," says Dr Risal Djohan, Department of Plastic Surgery, Cleveland Clinic, USA "The clinical evidence that will be presented at WUWHS will further demonstrate how PICO™ could potentially shift the treatment paradigm to heal most types of wounds more efficiently, leading to positive patient outcomes."

In Smith Nephew's second symposia, a panel of 10 global scientific and clinical experts will present an evolving consensus statement, reinforcing the need to better understand the role of biofilms in delayed wound healing and the challenges it presents.

Finally, through the third symposia Pressure Ulcer Prevention: Driving to Zero leading experts will discuss prioritising programmes to significantly reduce hospital-acquired pressure ulcers.

Dr. Niz Islam, Vice President, Scientific Medical Affairs, said "Smith & Nephew is proud to support this important gathering of the community to share data and new practices in advanced wound management. We are bringing together wound experts to present clinically relevant data in symposia on three areas of importance to the community; NPWT, pressure ulcer prevention protocols and a consensus expert panel on biofilms. Through these and other new clinical evidence we aim to improve outcomes for patients, healthcare professionals and health care systems."

Smith Nephew is a diamond sponsor of World Union of Wound Healing Societies Meeting

About Smith Nephew's WUWHS Symposia

Symposia Date Location Presenters Pressure Ulcer Prevention: Driving to Zero 27 September 2016 12:15 13:15 Hall Brunelleschi M. Collier (UK), M. Sammon (USA), J. Frumenti (USA) Surgical Incision Management:

Prevention of Surgical Wound Complications with Single-Use NPWT (PICO™) 28 September 2016 12:15 13:45 Hall Michelangelo M. Sugrue (IRE), R. Djohan (USA), N. Hyldig (DK),

S. Nair (USA) Wound Biofilm Consensus: Recommendations from an Expert Panel 29 September 2016 8:30 9:30 Hall Donatello G. Schultz (USA), T. Bjarnsholt (DK), R. Wolcott (USA)

About Smith Nephew

Smith Nephew is a global medical technology business dedicated to helping healthcare professionals improve people's lives. With leadership positions in Orthopaedic Reconstruction, Advanced Wound Management, Sports Medicine and Trauma & Extremities, Smith Nephew has around 15,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries. Annual sales in 2015 were more than $4.6 billion. Smith Nephew is a member of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN).

For more information about Smith Nephew, please visit our website www.smith-nephew.com, follow @SmithNephewplc on Twitter or visit SmithNephewplc on Facebook.com.

For more information on Smith Nephew's presence at WUWHS 2016 please visit us at: http://www.smith-nephew.com/wuwhs2016/.

