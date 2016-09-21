Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä supplies 225 MW power plant to the City of Denton, Texas, USA

Wärtsilä Corporation, Stock exchange release, 21 September 2016 at 10:00 AM EET

Wärtsilä supplies 225 MW power plant to the City of Denton, Texas, USA

Wärtsilä has signed a major contract to supply a 225 MW Smart Power Generation plant to Denton Municipal Electric, the locally-owned utility for the City of Denton, Texas. The plant will provide balancing power to the community, which is moving towards a green, low emissions power system, aiming to have 70 % of its energy produced from renewables by early 2019 as part of the Renewable Denton plan.

Wärtsilä's scope of delivery is engineering and equipment (EEQ). The power plant includes twelve 18-cylinder Wärtsilä 50SG engines operating on natural gas. The value of the order is approximately EUR 100 million. The contract is included in Wärtsilä's order book for the third quarter of 2016. The equipment will be delivered during the second half of 2017, and the plant is scheduled to begin commercial operations in July 2018.

The City of Denton is a leader in integrating renewable energy to its power system. On May 1, 2009, the city announced that it would receive more than 40% of its energy from wind power - an achievement recognized by the American Public Power Association and the U.S. Department of Energy, which awarded Denton Municipal Electric its Wind Power Award in 2011. In its quest to continue its leadership position regarding the use of renewable energy, Denton intends to have 70% of its electricity supply produced by wind and solar technologies by 2019. Because of the fluctuations in the supply from renewables, Wärtsilä's internal combustion engine technology will be used to balance the output. The Wärtsilä solution will decrease the city's emissions by 78%, deliver reliable, affordable electricity to its customers, and save hundreds of millions of dollars in electricity production costs.

"Denton is changing the electricity generation paradigm by using renewables as our baseload power, and then using highly efficient, quick-starting generation, as needed, when the wind doesn't blow and the sun doesn't shine. That's where Wärtsilä and their flexible power generation comes in. The ability of the plant to quickly start and stop is just one of the many reasons why we chose the Wärtsilä technology over gas turbines. In addition to enabling our growth in renewables, Wärtsilä can quickly deliver power generation with very low emissions, which is something that the citizens of Denton highly value," says Mike Grim, Executive Manager at Denton Municipal Electric.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Denton has chosen to rapidly increase its share of renewables. Our flexible power plant technology is a perfect match for renewables. We provide balancing power when wind and solar aren't available. This contract also shows that our systematic market development approach in the USA is working," says Dan Shelledy, Business Development Manager, Wärtsilä North America.

The power plant, known as the Denton Energy Center, will be located in an industrial park in Denton. It will provide electricity for the city's industrial, residential and commercial needs. When operational, this will be one of the largest power plants in North America using Wärtsilä internal combustion engines.

Caption: Artist illustration of the coming plant, Source: Denton Municipal Electric

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global supplier of ultra-flexible power plants of up to 600 MW operating on various gaseous and liquid fuels. Our portfolio includes unique solutions for baseload, peaking, reserve and load-following power generation, as well as for balancing intermittent renewable energy. Wärtsilä Energy Solutions also provides utility-scale solar PV power plants, as well as LNG terminals and distribution systems. As of 2016, Wärtsilä has 60 GW of installed power plant capacity in 176 countries around the world.

www.smartpowergeneration.com (http://www.smartpowergeneration.com)

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2015, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5 billion with approximately 18,800 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com (http://www.wartsila.com)

The City of Denton

Denton is a principal city in the U.S. state of Texas and the county seat of Denton County. The population of Denton is approximately 120,000 making it the 27th most populous city in Texas and the 11th-largest city in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The city is an award winning leader in the use of renewable energy and has received the following awards:

2011 Department of Energy Wind Power Award

American Public Power Association (APPA) Reliable Public Power Award

APPA Community Service Award

US Council of Mayors 2012 Mayors' Climate Protection Award

EPA Green Power Partner

http://www.renewabledenton.com (http://www.renewabledenton.com) http://www.cityofdenton.com (http://www.cityofdenton.com)





