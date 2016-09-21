Regulatory News:

At the 2016 Annual General Meeting of Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ) (STO:AZA) it was decided that the Nomination Committee should be formed not later than six months before the 2017 Annual General Meeting. The committee's members would include one representative for each of the four shareholders controlling the largest number of votes, together with Avanza Bank Holding AB's Chairman of the Board.

The four shareholders controlling the largest number of votes, and who wish to appoint a representative are, according to Avanza Bank Holding AB's knowledge: Creades AB, Sven Hagströmer with family and companies, the Dybeck family and companies and Didner Gerge Fonder.

These shareholders have decided that the Nomination Committee shall consist of the Chairman of the Board Sven Hagströmer, Erik Törnberg representing Creades AB, Sten Dybeck representing the Dybeck family and companies and Henrik Didner representing Didner Gerge Fonder. Erik Törnberg has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Proposals to the Nomination Committee may be sent by e-mail to:

valberedningen@avanza.se

Or by ordinary mail to:

Avanza Bank Holding AB

Att: Valberedningen

Box 1399

111 93 Stockholm, Sweden

"This information is such that Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out below, at 08:15 CEST on 21 September 2016."

Avanza is an Internet bank founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is a better return on your savings than with any other bank or insurance company in Sweden due to low fees. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts and a strong pension offering. Avanza has more than 500,000 customers and more than SEK 200 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 3 percent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions and the second largest in terms of turnover among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange including First North. During the last six years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: http://www.avanza.com.

Contacts:

Avanza Bank AB (publ)

Erik Törnberg, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Tel: +46 (0)8- 412 011 00

or

Sofia Svavar, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 8-409 420 17