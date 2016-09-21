Regulatory News:

Atlas Copco (STO:ATCOA) (STO:ATCOB), a leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions, will issue financial information on the following dates next year:

January 27 Preliminary 2016 report Q4 fourth quarter results 2016 April 26 Annual General Meeting Q1 first quarter results 2017 July 17 Q2 second quarter results 2017 October 18 Q3 third quarter results 2017

Atlas Copco is a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions. The Group serves customers with innovative compressors, vacuum solutions and air treatment systems, construction and mining equipment, power tools and assembly systems. Atlas Copco develops products and services focused on productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics. The company was founded in 1873, is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a global reach spanning more than 180 countries. In 2015, Atlas Copco had revenues of BSEK 102 (BEUR 11) and more than 43 000 employees. Learn more at www.atlascopcogroup.com (http://www.atlascopco.com).

Contacts:

Atlas Copco

Mattias Olsson, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 8 743 8295 or +46 72 729 8295

ir@se.atlascopco.com

or

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 8 743 8060 or +46 70 347 2455

media@se.atlascopco.com