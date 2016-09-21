sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 21.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,197 Euro		+0,095
+0,86 %
WKN: A1XA4P ISIN: SE0005594728 Ticker-Symbol: 1D3A 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
D CARNEGIE & CO AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
D CARNEGIE & CO AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
D CARNEGIE & CO AB
D CARNEGIE & CO AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
D CARNEGIE & CO AB11,197+0,86 %