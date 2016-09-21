An eminent faculty of surgeons and radiologists will lead Episurf Medical's first ever educational symposium at the ICRS (International Cartilage Repair Society) World Congress on Sunday 25th September. The congress is world-renowned and brings together surgeons and cell biologists who are focused on treating patients suffering from cartilage pathologies.



The educational symposium, titled "How to Tailor the Transition between Biology and Arthroplasty" will be delivered by a panel of four respected clinicians who specialise in various aspects of cartilage repair. Associate Professor Tim Spalding, from University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UK), will chair the meeting. He will be supported by ex-ICRS President Professor Mats Brittberg, from Gothenburg (Sweden), Dr Adam Mitchell, from Fortius Clinic, London (UK) and Professor Leif Ryd, Senior Advisor to Episurf Medical, from Stockholm (Sweden).



The meeting will discuss the range of options available for treating articular cartilage lesions of the knee joint and the complexities faced by surgeons. The session will focus on the place of Episurf's patented Episealer technology in the patient treatment algorithm and will include sessions on results, basic science, the surgical technique and how the MRI processes can be used by a surgeon to aid their decision making process.



"We are delighted that this world-class group of surgeons and radiologist is coming together to inform their colleagues about the Episealer technology", says Rosemary Cunningham Thomas, CEO of Episurf Medical. "This is a very proud moment for us. Having these distinguished soft-tissue specialists educating their colleagues on the science of Epsiealer via their combined clinical experiences, will help to mainstream Episealer as a valid option in the surgeon's treatment algorithm".



'On a daily basis, we see how patients are benefiting from Episealer and we look forward to working even more closely with surgeons to make a difference for patient outcomes. The pedigree of the Episealer device for treating chondral and osteochondral defects will be further supported with the presentation of 12-month outcome data later in the congress. With a growing body of impressive clinical outcomes, Episurf Medical is able to meet the challenges and demands of orthopaedic specialists in the cartilage field", concludes Rosemary Cunningham Thomas.



