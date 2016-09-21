'Woodbury House Contemporary Art' Announces Their Official Launch

LONDON, September 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Woodbury House Contemporary Art today announces their 'official' launch. Created in 2014, and backed by some of the art world's most infamous disruptors and pioneers (including the "King of Pop Up", Andy Valmorbida), Woodbury House is already recognised and celebrated as a major force for change owing to their unique ethos, unparalleled access to key artists and business model.

At its core, Woodbury House wishes to "bring art to the masses" through their international distribution model specialising in blue chip and emerging contemporary art. Having already amassed a team of over 150 personnel to service their large and rapidly expanding client base in the UK, this mission is underpinned by demystifying the process of buying and selling art and offering unique access (and guidance) to the work of both established and emerging artists.

Woodbury House has no need for gallery space - instead they operate from an HQ in Soho, London, in which they can showcase key works from their collections. The business engages with a carefully selected network of agents who help clients identify desired pieces. Upon selection, prospective buyers are then provided with relevant data on the potential investment value of said piece - a strategy that has imbued hundreds of clients with the confidence and clarity to make, what is often their first art purchase.

Debuting with a focus on Street Art, the team have so far specialised in the works of Richard Hambleton, ("The Godfather of Street Art") introducing him to the UK market and giving both new and established collectors the opportunity to further understand and purchase his work. "Not only is Street Art a hugely important movement, but it's a really accessible silo of work that many first time buyers feel immediately comfortable with." said Valmorbida, "We wanted to enable our clients to not only identify and be able to purchase works that they liked, but to give them access to the art world that they may have previously felt excluded from - as such Richard's work was the perfect place for us to start."

In the coming years the company has international rollout plans, including to China, USA, Australia and the rest of Europe where they are already seeing an interest in the business model. In addition, Woodbury House will be exhibiting its first pop-up show outside of the UK in Mexico City on 31st October featuring a curated ensemble of works from the company's collection.

Artists held include: Frank Auerbach / Richard Serra / Andy Warhol / Keith Haring / Jean-Michel Basquiat / Tom Wesselmann / Barry McGee / Retna / Marilyn Minter / Mario Testino / Kaws / Eddie Peake / Mark Flood / Richard Hambleton / Daze



http://www.woodburyhouseart.com